QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Lions

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Lions, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: What’s your evaluation of the Lions' defense, which is ranked 21st in the (NFL)?
A: Well, I thought they played well last week. Did a good job of shutting down Jacksonville last week and not giving them much. I think they’re a group that they’re big and strong. They’re sound in what they do. They try to not be out of position.
Q: They are ranked 15th in passing yards allowed (234 per game). How’s the secondary?
A: They’ve got some young players in the secondary, some young guys that are improving and getting better. We know Tru, (ex-Falcon Desmond Trufant), if he’s healthy, he’s a great player. They’re a defense that’s improved as the year has gone on. I think sometimes statistics can be misleading. I know theirs aren’t the greatest, but they look better than what their stats have shown and certainly present some challenges for us.
Q: How did they improve against Jacksonville?
A: I thought they did a good job of tackling, keeping things in front. It’s always the little things. It’s always the details, the small little things that kind of make you turn a corner. I thought they played really well last week. They have been trending in that direction as the year has gone on. I think they’ve continued to get better from Week 1 until, I guess, last week was their fifth game. So, I think they’re trending in the right direction.
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
