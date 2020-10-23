X

QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Lions

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons QB discusses relationship with Lions QB Matthew Stafford, breaks down Detroit's defense.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 25 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Lions, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: What’s your evaluation of the Lions' defense, which is ranked 21st in the (NFL)?

A: Well, I thought they played well last week. Did a good job of shutting down Jacksonville last week and not giving them much. I think they’re a group that they’re big and strong. They’re sound in what they do. They try to not be out of position.

Q: They are ranked 15th in passing yards allowed (234 per game). How’s the secondary?

A: They’ve got some young players in the secondary, some young guys that are improving and getting better. We know Tru, (ex-Falcon Desmond Trufant), if he’s healthy, he’s a great player. They’re a defense that’s improved as the year has gone on. I think sometimes statistics can be misleading. I know theirs aren’t the greatest, but they look better than what their stats have shown and certainly present some challenges for us.

Q: How did they improve against Jacksonville?

A: I thought they did a good job of tackling, keeping things in front. It’s always the little things. It’s always the details, the small little things that kind of make you turn a corner. I thought they played really well last week. They have been trending in that direction as the year has gone on. I think they’ve continued to get better from Week 1 until, I guess, last week was their fifth game. So, I think they’re trending in the right direction.

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.