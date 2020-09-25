QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Bears

Q: Who are some of the best pass rushers you’ve faced, and where does Khalil Mack (of the Bears) fit in that?

A: I’ve faced too many good ones throughout my time. He’s up there. There is no question about it, and he’s continuing to develop as a pass rusher, too during his time in the league. As an edge-type rusher, he’s long. He’s explosive. He’s powerful. He’s got multiple moves, which makes it tough. It’s not like he just does one thing. So, he’s up there. As far as the best guys I’ve gone against, it’s just so many in so many different spots where guys are so talented. Early in my career speed rushers like Dwight Freeney and (Robert Mathis). Aaron Donald, now. There’s been a bunch, but he’s definitely up there.