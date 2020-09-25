QB corner: Matt Ryan on the Bears

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say about the Bears, the Falcons' opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: Who are some of the best pass rushers you’ve faced, and where does Khalil Mack (of the Bears) fit in that?
A: I’ve faced too many good ones throughout my time. He’s up there. There is no question about it, and he’s continuing to develop as a pass rusher, too during his time in the league. As an edge-type rusher, he’s long. He’s explosive. He’s powerful. He’s got multiple moves, which makes it tough. It’s not like he just does one thing. So, he’s up there. As far as the best guys I’ve gone against, it’s just so many in so many different spots where guys are so talented. Early in my career speed rushers like Dwight Freeney and (Robert Mathis). Aaron Donald, now. There’s been a bunch, but he’s definitely up there.
Q: How is Akiem Hicks playing in the middle of that defense?
A: He’s a disruptive player. Powerful. Athletic. He’s played a lot of snaps for them. I’ve played against him a lot in the past. He’s very good player and disruptive, but we’ve got to do a good job inside. It’s a very good defense. The strength of it is a very good defensive line. The depth that they have and the ability to have two really good rushers on the outside, but also guys inside that can anchor and do good job in there. They fit well together.
Q: How difficult is Bears safety Eddie Jackson to prepare for?
A: Eddie is a very good player on the back end. He’s confident in his ability. He’s got good range. He’s powerful. He can come up and tackle really well. He does a good in trying to disguise coverage. All of the things you want from a safety, he does a good job.
