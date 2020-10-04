Q&A: Matt Ryan on the Packers

Q: What do you see on film from Green Bay’s defense? I think they’ve played well. Have done a nice job of creating some turnovers. They give you a lot of different looks and a lot of different personnel groupings on the defensive side of the ball, so it’s going to be huge for us to identify who’s in there. They will play five (defensive backs), six (defensive backs), five big guys out there, six big guys out there at different times in terms of defensive linemen, so it’s going to be important for us to recognize who’s in and handle the number of different looks that they throw at us.

Q: How’s the play of Packers (cornerbacks) Kevin King and Jaire Alexander? I think they’re playing with confidence, for sure. They’re very aggressive. You can tell they’re very good in terms of studying film because they break on balls really well. They pattern recognize very well, and I think they both have very good ball skills and play the ball very well in the air. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but that’s also an area where we’ve got some great players, too, that they have to contend with. So, I feel good about the guys that we have.