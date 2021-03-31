Pitts on the Falcons: ‘I feel like they are pretty interested’

Pitts finished his career at Florida with 100 catches for 1,492 yards (14.9 avg.) and 18 touchdowns. He became Florida’s all-time leader for receiving yards by a tight end, while ranking second in career receptions at the position.

“Yes Sir, I did talk them on Zoom a couple of times and I talked to them out here today,” Pitts said in response to a question on if he’d talked to the Falcons from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They were saying that they have interest in me. After today, we’ll get on another Zoom and they’ll try to learn more about myself. I feel like they are pretty interested.”