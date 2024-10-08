Panthers plan to stick with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton

The Panthers (1-4) are set to start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton when they host the Falcons (3-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Young took over for Dalton in the 36-10 loss to the Bears. First-year coach Dave Canales raised some eyebrows when he said he sent Young in because he didn’t want Dalton playing behind a makeshift offensive line, which was down two starters.

“I honestly was just taking all of the things into consideration, looking at the score of the game,” Canales told Charlotte media members Monday. “I saw it as an opportunity to be able to get Bryce out there and play some football.”

Canales said that Dalton will remain the starter for the Panthers, who have been blown out by 20 points or more in three of their four losses.

The Panthers will be without center Austin Corbett and possibly right tackle Taylor Moton. Corbett suffered a ruptured biceps tendon and is out for the remainder of the season. Moton, suffered a triceps injury, and the Panthers consider him week-to-week, after he started 104 consecutive games and played in 120 straight.

Brady Christensen replaced Corbett, while Yosh Nijman replaced Moton in the Bears’ game.

Dalton, who’s set to turn 37 on Oct. 29, was taken in the second round (35th overall) of the 2011 draft by the Bengals out of TCU. He played nine seasons for the Bengals and was named to three Pro Bowl teams.

He also played for the Cowboys, Bears and Saints. He signed with the Panthers in 2023.

In his first start this season, Dalton led the Panthers to a 36-22 victory over the Raiders. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 123.9.

The Panthers played the Bengals tough, losing 34-24, before getting blown out by the Bears. In the latter game, Dalton was 18-of-28 passing for 136 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He finished with a passer rating of 61.

Young completed 4 of 7 passes for 58 yards. He had a passer rating of 84.2.

Running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are the Panthers’ main offensive weapons. Rookie Xavier Legette also is off to a decent start.

Hubbard has rushed 68 times for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson has 23 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Legette, who was drafted in the first round (32nd overall) out of South Carolina, has 13 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers have been hit hard by injuries on the defense. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (Achilles) are out for the rest of the season.

Linebacker Trevin Wallace took over for Thompson against the Bears and finished with a team-leading 15 tackles.

Wallace, who played at Wayne County High and Kentucky, was drafted in the third round (72nd overall) of the draft this year.

“I thought he played aggressively,” Canales said. “He played physical. He played fast. He made some big hits on some runs.”

Wallace’s inexperience showed at times.

“There are certain things that he’ll have to continue to see,” Canales said. “You can’t manufacture real-life experience without just being out there and seeing the way that teams are going to attack our scheme. I think the more that he plays, the more he sees and recognizes formations. ... He’ll be able to play faster and faster.”

Former Falcons Charles Harris (2020) and Jadeveon Clowney are the outside linebackers. Clowney left the Bears’ game with a shoulder injury.

The Panthers’ defense has allowed touchdowns on 87.5% of the opposition’s trips (14 of 16) inside their 20-yard line, which ranks 32nd in the league.

“It all starts with the run game,” Canales said. “I think when I flip my hat to the offensive coach, when you look at the best red-zone teams across the league, it starts with the run game. It starts with teams who are able to continue to make yards to get you closer. That’s an area that we are really focused and working on as a defense.”

This will be the 59th meeting between the teams. The Falcons lead the series 36-22. Both times the home team won last season, as Young guided the Panthers to a 9-7 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 12.