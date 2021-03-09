Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater: ‘I’m the best tackle in the draft’

Slater didn’t play during the 2020 season after deciding in August to opt out. When the Big Ten resumed football in late October after initially postponing the season, Slater chose to keep preparing for the NFL draft. His absence from the field hasn’t mattered, as NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently ranked Slater as his top tackle in this year’s class, edging out Oregon’s Penei Sewell.

While Sewell is explosive off the snap, Jeremiah said Slater got the nod thanks to his pass-protection ability. Jeremiah also pointed to the Ohio State game as a reason why Slater is ranked higher on his personal board. “He’s just such a clean, clean player on tape,” Jeremiah said. “You go back and watch him against Chase Young in 2019. He more than held his own. His ability to recover and work his hands in that game was really good. He can bend. He’s one of the better guys, and even comparing him to the (tackles in the 2020 draft class), if you look at just the ability to climb up to the second level in the run game and what he can do with his athleticism, I’d say he does that better than even the tackles in last year’s draft. He would be my top one this year.”

Jeremiah also said that Slater has “five-position flexibility,” meaning that he can play guard and center at the next level. At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Slater is at least open to playing an interior position if needed.

That stated, it’s clear what Slater views himself as.

“I think I’m the best tackle in the draft,” Slater said. “I have a really high level of confidence about that. At the same time, I’m a team player. If a team wants to play me at guard, so be it. I’m all for it. As long as that is what’s best for the team, I’m happy to play whatever position they need me at.”

For those who believe he is undersized to play tackle in the NFL, Slater brought up former NFL tackle Joe Staley, who reached the Pro Bowl six times in 13 years, as an example of someone with a similar build who enjoyed a long career protecting the quarterback’s blind side.

In addition, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald lauded Slater’s intellect and willingness to study his opponent when it came to his preparation each week. Fitzgerald said Slater, a consensus three-star recruit from Sugar Land, Texas, always had an apt game plan for the edge rushers he faced on a weekly basis.

“He did his job. When you look at the tape -- Rashawn Slater jumps off of it,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s no question about that. He had an outstanding season (in 2019), and I know he’s put the work in to get ready for (Tuesday’s Pro Day), and he’ll continue to do that leading into the draft and, more importantly, next year.”

It’s possible that Slater’s name is called within the first 15 picks of the NFL draft. The Falcons, in particular, could be a team to keep an eye on because they are in the market for some long-term help on the offensive line. In the short term, there are openings at left guard and center, with James Carpenter’s release Tuesday and Alex Mack set to hit free agency. If the Falcons rank Slater higher than Sewell, but feel he will be available after the first five picks, perhaps trading back in the draft becomes an option.

It seems inevitable that Slater will be among the top two tackles taken during the draft’s first round. And when it comes to the technical and fundamental aspects of the game, Slater isn’t sure anyone matches him in this year’s tackle class.

“I just think I’m the most consistent tackle in the draft,” Slater said. “I’m able to win in different ways but ultimately I’m consistent. I get my job done. The way I change up my sets and technique, not everyone else does.”