NFL releases list of participants for HBCU combine

Several players set to compete in the Feb. 17 event played in December’s Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, won by Jackson State 28-7 over South Carolina State
Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan (5) leaps over South Carolina State defensive back Jalen Levine (26) during the second half in 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Atlanta. Jackson State won 28-7 over South Carolina State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

4 hours ago

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) scouting combine will be held at the Saints practice facility on Monday in New Orleans, the NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced on Friday.

The Celebration Bowl, which awards the HBCU national championship from the champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), is played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jackson State defeated South Carolina State 28-7 on Dec. 14 for the title.

Offensive prospects will work out from 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by the defensive prospects working out from 1-4:15 p.m.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium, with live coverage on NFL Network. The HBCU combine will provide the 46 players with opportunities to be evaluated by NFL scouts.

Only one HBCU player, Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson, was invited to the NFL scouting combine, which will be held Feb. 26 through March 3 in Indianapolis. Vinson, who’s 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, held his own at the Senior Bowl and drew rave reviews.

Several former HBCU players who transferred to FBS programs also received invitations to the NFL scouting combine including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Travis Hunter, both former Jackson State stars. Hunter played at Collins Hill High. Both transferred to Colorado and Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. Sanders is considered one of the top quarterbacks entering the 2025 draft.

Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T) and South Carolina offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins (North Carolina Central) started at HBCUs.

Vinson, Alabama State defensive back James Burgess, Florida A&M defensive back Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M tight end Jeremiah Pruitte, Howard running back Jared Hunter, Jackson State defensive back Robert McDaniel and Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams were on the Senior Bowl watch list, but only Vinson played in the college all-star game.

The players participating in the HBCU Combine:

  • Isaac Anderson, DL, Virginia Union
  • Nana Asante, Edge, Morgan State
  • Kenny Bennett, DB, Virginia State
  • Kendall Bohler, DB, Florida A&M
  • Jamarius Brown, DB, Southern
  • James Burgess, DB, Alabama State
  • Elijah Burris, RB, Hampton
  • Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union
  • Darren Cook, DL, Delaware State
  • Myles Crawley, QB, Grambling State
  • DeMarkus Cunningham, LB, Alabama State
  • Joaquin Davis, WR, North Carolina Central
  • Carlvainsky Decius, DB, Morgan State
  • Aurelious Dunn, OL, Alabama State
  • Donovan Eaglin, RB, Alabama A&M
  • Draylen Ellis, QB, Tennessee State
  • Darius Fox, OL, Howard
  • Jamari Gassett, WR, Florida A&M
  • Tavarious Griffin, TE, Alcorn State
  • Jacolby Hewitt, WR, Alabama A&M
  • Terrance Hollon, LB, Howard
  • Jarett Hunter, RB, Howard
  • Jason Ivey, OL, North Carolina A&T
  • Cam Johnson, OL, South Carolina State
  • Robert Jones III, DB, Howard
  • Jaquez Jones, WR, Norfolk State
  • Terron Mallory, DB, Norfolk State
  • Quantez Mansfield, DL, North Carolina Central
  • Travis Martin, DB, Langston
  • Robert McDaniel, DB, Jackson State
  • Irv Mulligan, RB, Jackson State
  • Eric Phoenix, QB, South Carolina State
  • K’Vaughan Pope, LB, Virginia State
  • Jeremiah Pruitte, TE, Florida A&M
  • Daniel Richardson, QB, Florida A&M
  • Xavier Robiu, DB, Howard
  • Sadiq Salawu, LB, Bowie State
  • Canary Simmons, DB, Texas Southern
  • Trejon Spiller, WR, Prairie View A&M
  • Fred Stokes, DL, Prairie View A&M
  • Jaden Sutton, RB, Delaware State
  • Trequan Thomas, DL, Alabama State
  • Tru Thompson, DL, Jackson State
  • Keshawn Toney, TE, South Carolina State
  • Chris Walker, Edge, Tennessee State
  • Elijah Williams, DL, Morgan State

Active NFL players as of last year’s HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl:

HBCU Combine & HBCU Legacy Bowl Participants

  • Andrew Farmer, OLB, Denver Broncos (Lane College)
  • Emmanuel Wilson, RB, Green Bay Packers (Fort Valley State)
  • Xavier Smith, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Florida A&M)
  • Brandon Codrington, CB, Buffalo Bills (North Carolina Central)
  • Ian Wheeler, RB, Chicago Bears (Howard)
  • Camron Peterson, DT, New Orleans Saints (Southern)
  • Marcus Riley, WR, New York Jets (Florida A&M)

