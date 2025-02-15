NFL releases list of participants for HBCU combine

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium, with live coverage on NFL Network. The HBCU combine will provide the 46 players with opportunities to be evaluated by NFL scouts.

Only one HBCU player, Alabama A&M offensive tackle Carson Vinson, was invited to the NFL scouting combine, which will be held Feb. 26 through March 3 in Indianapolis. Vinson, who’s 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, held his own at the Senior Bowl and drew rave reviews.

Several former HBCU players who transferred to FBS programs also received invitations to the NFL scouting combine including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Travis Hunter, both former Jackson State stars. Hunter played at Collins Hill High. Both transferred to Colorado and Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. Sanders is considered one of the top quarterbacks entering the 2025 draft.

Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T) and South Carolina offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins (North Carolina Central) started at HBCUs.

Vinson, Alabama State defensive back James Burgess, Florida A&M defensive back Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M tight end Jeremiah Pruitte, Howard running back Jared Hunter, Jackson State defensive back Robert McDaniel and Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams were on the Senior Bowl watch list, but only Vinson played in the college all-star game.

The players participating in the HBCU Combine:

Isaac Anderson, DL, Virginia Union

Nana Asante, Edge, Morgan State

Kenny Bennett, DB, Virginia State

Kendall Bohler, DB, Florida A&M

Jamarius Brown, DB, Southern

James Burgess, DB, Alabama State

Elijah Burris, RB, Hampton

Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union

Darren Cook, DL, Delaware State

Myles Crawley, QB, Grambling State

DeMarkus Cunningham, LB, Alabama State

Joaquin Davis, WR, North Carolina Central

Carlvainsky Decius, DB, Morgan State

Aurelious Dunn, OL, Alabama State

Donovan Eaglin, RB, Alabama A&M

Draylen Ellis, QB, Tennessee State

Darius Fox, OL, Howard

Jamari Gassett, WR, Florida A&M

Tavarious Griffin, TE, Alcorn State

Jacolby Hewitt, WR, Alabama A&M

Terrance Hollon, LB, Howard

Jarett Hunter, RB, Howard

Jason Ivey, OL, North Carolina A&T

Cam Johnson, OL, South Carolina State

Robert Jones III, DB, Howard

Jaquez Jones, WR, Norfolk State

Terron Mallory, DB, Norfolk State

Quantez Mansfield, DL, North Carolina Central

Travis Martin, DB, Langston

Robert McDaniel, DB, Jackson State

Irv Mulligan, RB, Jackson State

Eric Phoenix, QB, South Carolina State

K’Vaughan Pope, LB, Virginia State

Jeremiah Pruitte, TE, Florida A&M

Daniel Richardson, QB, Florida A&M

Xavier Robiu, DB, Howard

Sadiq Salawu, LB, Bowie State

Canary Simmons, DB, Texas Southern

Trejon Spiller, WR, Prairie View A&M

Fred Stokes, DL, Prairie View A&M

Jaden Sutton, RB, Delaware State

Trequan Thomas, DL, Alabama State

Tru Thompson, DL, Jackson State

Keshawn Toney, TE, South Carolina State

Chris Walker, Edge, Tennessee State

Elijah Williams, DL, Morgan State

Active NFL players as of last year’s HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl:

HBCU Combine & HBCU Legacy Bowl Participants