NFL combine: Alabama’s Byron Young discusses formal interview with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS— Former Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young revealed Wednesday that he had a formal interview with the Falcons at the NFL scouting combine.
He also had formal interviews with the Raiders and Eagles. The 6-foot-3, 292-pounder was a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-America selection in 2022.
“They were all really interesting meetings,” Young said. “I enjoyed meeting with each team.”
Young was asked to discuss some details of his interview with the Falcons. Head coach Arthur Smith was on had for the session.
“It was a good meeting,” Young said. “They watched some film with me. They explained their defense to me. I learned a little bit of their defense. It was a really good experience. I got to talk to all of the coaches. The head coach was in there, so it was a good experience.”
The Falcons are making some changes under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
“They really were explaining how they are multiple,” Young said. “In the NFL some people say they are 3-4 or 4-3, but nowadays you play so much (nickel) just to match all the wide receivers that might come in against certain teams. We talked about their different fronts and things like that.”
