NFC South: Saints trying to stop 3-game slide; Matt Rhule watch in Carolina

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- After snatching a season-opening victory from the Falcons, the Saints have fallen on hard times.

The Saints have lost three in a row, including Sunday’s 28-25 thriller in London when Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field-goal attempt double-doinked off the goal post. The Saints (1-3) host the Seahawks (2-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans.

Backup quarterback Andy “The Red Rifle” Dalton filled in admirably for Jameis Winston and passed for 236 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings.

Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas still could be out against Seattle, while running back Alvin Kamara is on track to return.

Rookie Chris Olave, who went three picks (11th) after the Falcons took Drake London, has caught 21 of 36 targets for 355 yards and a touchdown.

The Matt Rhule era appears to be winding down in Carolina, as the Panthers are off to 1-3 start. He might not make it to the first meeting with the Falcons on Oct. 30.

The Panthers are set to host the 49ers (2-2) at 4:05 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Given the turnarounds that Rhule completed in the college ranks at Temple and Baylor, perhaps he’ll draw some interest from the college ranks again.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

