NFC South: Saints trying to stop 3-game slide; Matt Rhule watch in Carolina

The Matt Rhule era appears to be winding down in Carolina, as the Panthers are off to 1-3 start. He might not make it to the first meeting with the Falcons on Oct. 30.

The Panthers are set to host the 49ers (2-2) at 4:05 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Given the turnarounds that Rhule completed in the college ranks at Temple and Baylor, perhaps he’ll draw some interest from the college ranks again.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD