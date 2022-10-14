ajc logo
NFC South: Panthers hit the reset button

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Steve Wilks, who was with the Panthers from 2012-17 as an assistant under coach Ron Rivera, took over as the interim coach this week after Matt Rhule was fired.

Wilks will make his debut when the Panthers (1-4) play at the Rams (2-3) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Wilks, who started his coaching career in the HBCU ranks at Johnson C. Smith and Savannah State, was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for one season in 2018.

The Rhule era never took traction in the Carolinas, as they couldn’t find a quarterback. It will be interesting to see if Wilks, a native of Charlotte, can do enough to land the job.

The Saints (2-3) are set to host the Bengals (2-3), as the defending AFC champions have stumbled out of the gate.

The Saints snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday with a 39-32 victory over Seattle. Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara both rushed for more than 100 yards, and Andy Dalton was an efficient 16-of-24 passing for 187 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the victory.

Hill, who also completed a pass, rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder. He was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

