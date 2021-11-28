ajc logo
X

MyKal Walker starts for Deion Jones at inside linebacker

072721 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker talks with the media while arriving for player check in at training camp on report day at the team practice facility on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Caption
072721 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker talks with the media while arriving for player check in at training camp on report day at the team practice facility on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones has been dealing with a shoulder injury for awhile and it flared up on Friday, which led to him being placed on the injury report.

Jones, who is second on the team with 92 tackles, was listed as questionable and then declared out for the game on Sunday. Jones had started 47 consecutive regular-season games going back to Week 12 of the 2018 season.

Second-year linebacker Mykal Walker, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, replaced Jones in the starting lineup. He started in six games as a rookie and was making his first start of the 2021 season.

The Falcons defense entered the game giving up 362.3 yards per game, which ranked 20th in the league. The 28.8 points per game ranked 31st.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

About the Author

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Inactives: Falcons at Jaguars -- Deion Jones is out, Cordarrelle Patterson in
2h ago
5 things to know before Falcons at Jaguars’ kickoff
6h ago
X-factor for Falcons-Jaguars: Can Kyle Pitts carry the passing attack?
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top