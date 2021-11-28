MyKal Walker starts for Deion Jones at inside linebacker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones has been dealing with a shoulder injury for awhile and it flared up on Friday, which led to him being placed on the injury report.
Jones, who is second on the team with 92 tackles, was listed as questionable and then declared out for the game on Sunday. Jones had started 47 consecutive regular-season games going back to Week 12 of the 2018 season.
Second-year linebacker Mykal Walker, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, replaced Jones in the starting lineup. He started in six games as a rookie and was making his first start of the 2021 season.
The Falcons defense entered the game giving up 362.3 yards per game, which ranked 20th in the league. The 28.8 points per game ranked 31st.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
About the Author