MyKal Walker starts for Deion Jones at inside linebacker

Jones, who is second on the team with 92 tackles, was listed as questionable and then declared out for the game on Sunday. Jones had started 47 consecutive regular-season games going back to Week 12 of the 2018 season.

Second-year linebacker Mykal Walker, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, replaced Jones in the starting lineup. He started in six games as a rookie and was making his first start of the 2021 season.