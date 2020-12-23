Raheem Morris looking forward to formal interview to replace Dan Quinn

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris acknowledged the AJC’s report that he was set to receive an interview after the season for the vacant head coaching job.
“The confirmation of it all to (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution), means a lot,” Morris said. “But when those situations come, you have to be ready and prepared to deal and talk about your plan for what is going to happen and what you’d like to try to get accomplished.”
Morris was named the interim coach to replace Dan Quinn after he was fired Oct. 11. The team has played much better, going 4-5 under Morris.
He’s approached the interim period like an interview.
“Every single day I communicate with Rich McKay, twice a week I communicate with Arthur Blank,” Morris said. “All of those things are looked at as interviews. ... Everything we do is an interview. It always will be, and it always has been. You always have to remember that with everything that you’re doing.”
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution