Metro Atlanta’s Robert Mathis, Hines Ward advance in Hall of Fame vote

FLOWERY BRANCH — Robert Mathis, who played at McNair High and Alabama A&M, and Hines Ward, who played at Forest Park and Georgia, were among the 25 modern-era players who reached the semifinalist stage for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 on Wednesday.
Along with Mathis and Ward, there were six first-year eligible candidates in Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas, Adam Vinatieri and Marshal Yanda. The first-year players last played in the 2019 season.
Former Falcons defensive end John Abraham, who has 133.5 career sacks, and linebacker Cornelius Bennett made the cut from 167 players to the list of 50 in September. However, they did not receive enough votes from the selectors to advance to the list of 25.
Mathis, a fifth-round pick (138th overall) in the 2003 NFL draft, went on to be a five-time Pro Bowler with the Colts. He played until 2016 and finished with 123 sacks. He led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2013. He’s been named a semifinalist for a fourth time (2022-25).
Ward, who was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) in the 1998 draft, played from the Steelers from 1998 to 2011. He was elected to four Pro Bowls and was considered one of the toughest players of his era.
Ward has been a nine-time semifinalist (2017-25).
Offensive linemen Richmond Webb reached the semifinalist stage for the first time. He retired in 2002. Steve Wisniewski, who last played in 2001, reached this level with the class of 2014.
The next step in the modern-era players category will be a cut to 15 finalists later this year.
Reduction voting also is occurring in the seniors, coach and contributor categories. The names of those finalists will be announced in December. Eventually, 20 finalists will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in February in New Orleans and enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.
Here’s the list of modern-era players who have reached the semifinalists stage for the Class of 2025:
- Eric Allen, CB – 1988-94 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
- Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-13 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
- Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a semifinalist: 5 – 2021-25)
- Anquan Boldin, WR – 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions | (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Jahri Evans, G – 2006-16 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a semifinalist: 3 – 2023-25)
- Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-18 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers | (Times as a semifinalist: 2 – 2024-25)
- James Harrison, LB – 2002-12, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots | (Times as a semifinalist: 3 – 2023-25)
- Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2021, 2023-25)
- Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a semifinalist: 11 – 2015-2025)
- Luke Kuechly, LB – 2012-19 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Eli Manning, QB – 2004-19 New York Giants | (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-16 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-13 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Terrell Suggs, LB/DE – 2003-18 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs | (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-10 New England Patriots | (Times as a semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)
- Earl Thomas, DB – 2010-18 Seattle Seahawks, 2019 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Adam Vinatieri, PK – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-19 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a semifinalist: 9 – 2017-25)
- Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a semifinalist: 5 – 2020, 2022-25)
- Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-14 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a semifinalist: 6 – 2020-25)
- Richmond Webb, T – 1990-2000 Miami Dolphins, 2001-02 Cincinnati Bengals | (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
- Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a semifinalist: 4 – 2022-25)
- Steve Wisniewski, G – 1989-2001 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders | (Times as a semifinalist: 2 – 2014, 2025)
- Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a semifinalist: 9 – 2015, 2017, 2019-25)
- Marshal Yanda, G/T – 2007-19 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a semifinalist: 1 – 2025)
About the Author