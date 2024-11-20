Metro Atlanta’s Robert Mathis, Hines Ward advance in Hall of Fame vote

Mathis, a fifth-round pick (138th overall) in the 2003 NFL draft, went on to be a five-time Pro Bowler with the Colts. He played until 2016 and finished with 123 sacks. He led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2013. He’s been named a semifinalist for a fourth time (2022-25).

Ward, who was drafted in the third round (92nd overall) in the 1998 draft, played from the Steelers from 1998 to 2011. He was elected to four Pro Bowls and was considered one of the toughest players of his era.

Ward has been a nine-time semifinalist (2017-25).

Offensive linemen Richmond Webb reached the semifinalist stage for the first time. He retired in 2002. Steve Wisniewski, who last played in 2001, reached this level with the class of 2014.

The next step in the modern-era players category will be a cut to 15 finalists later this year.

Reduction voting also is occurring in the seniors, coach and contributor categories. The names of those finalists will be announced in December. Eventually, 20 finalists will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX: 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in February in New Orleans and enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.

Here’s the list of modern-era players who have reached the semifinalists stage for the Class of 2025: