Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s artificial turf will be replaced

Work is underway to remove Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s 103,209-square-foot FieldTurf playing surface, and its replacement with a similar product from the FieldTurf brand is scheduled to be completed over the next two weeks.

The former field will be converted into recycled materials and repurposed for various uses, according to AMB Sports and Entertainment, parent company of the Falcons and Atlanta United. The plan is to transform part of the recycled turf into new elements for The Home Depot Backyard, an 11-acre gathering space adjacent to the stadium, later this year.