Memorial service for Dan Reeves to be held Friday

Reeves, the former Falcons coach died on Jan. 1 at the age of 77 at his home in Atlanta due to complications from a long illness. He appeared in nine Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, winning two as an assistant coach and player with the Cowboys.

Reeves compiled an overall 201-174-2 record over 23 seasons as a head coach for the Broncos, Giants and Falcons between 1981 and 2003. He coached the Falcons from 1997-2003 and led the team to its first appearance in the Super Bowl in 1999. He also coached the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances.