Memorial service for Dan Reeves to be held Friday

A celebration of his life for Dan Reeves will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.
Reeves, the former Falcons coach died on Jan. 1 at the age of 77 at his home in Atlanta due to complications from a long illness. He appeared in nine Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, winning two as an assistant coach and player with the Cowboys.
Reeves compiled an overall 201-174-2 record over 23 seasons as a head coach for the Broncos, Giants and Falcons between 1981 and 2003. He coached the Falcons from 1997-2003 and led the team to its first appearance in the Super Bowl in 1999. He also coached the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances.
He is survived by his wife, Pam, daughter Dana DeCamillis (Joe), son Lee Reeves (Tara) and daughter Laura Murphy (Mark); siblings, Charles Reeves (Kay), Joann Brittingham (Jerry) and Butch Reeves (Barbara); seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO, 64129; Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305, or charity of your choice. A reception will follow the celebration service in Grace Hall.
