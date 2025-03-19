Mel Kiper says Mike Green to Falcons in NFL draft, but here’s why they will pass

“I changed this pick at the last minute,” Kiper wrote. “The idea of Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the middle of the defense intrigued me, but the Falcons need for edge rushers is too big to ignore. So, I gave them Green, who led the nation in sacks last season (17).”

Green has been a popular choice to the Falcons in mock drafts since before the Senior Bowl.

When asked about why he transferred from Virginia to Marshall, Green referred to a coaching change.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, he said he left after being he was accused of sexual assault, an allegation that he denied, and he said he’s “done nothing wrong.” Green went on to say he’d been accused of sexual assault twice.

He was suspended from the Virginia football team in 2022 and later transferred to Marshall.

Green made it clear that he was never questioned or charged by authorities about either of the allegations. The was an incident in August 2022, but the investigation by the Charlottesville, Virginia, police was suspended.

If he clears the Falcons’ “ethos” check, he clearly could help the defense. But two sexual assault allegations will be thoroughly investigated by the Falcons.

“He can win with speed or power through various pass-rush moves,” Kiper wrote. “The Falcons ranked 31st in sacks a season ago (31st) and finished in the bottom seven in pass-rush win rate for the fourth straight campaign (34.1%).”

After last season’s surprise pick of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., mock draft analysts are looking for more curveballs from the Falcons.

“The Michael Penix Jr. pick got a lot of scrutiny last April, and Atlanta could surprise again,” Kiper wrote. “But could the team really bypass its pass rush again? I say no, and I think Green would pair nicely with new signee Leonard Floyd to start the turnaround.”

The Falcons are expected to go defense if they keep the 15th overall pick.

“Super deep on defense, and it’s unique (when you) look at last year’s draft,” Fontenot said at the combine about this year’s draft. “The first defense player didn’t come off the board until 15, right? And then this year that’s not going to be the case. This draft is loaded, defensively.”

Fontenot mentioned trading back at the end of season news conference to pick up more picks. The Falcons traded their third-round pick to New England in the Matthew Judon trade and lost their fifth-round pick in the Kirk Cousins-Charlie Woerner-Darnell Mooney tampering case.

“When I say best player available for us, we’re talking about not reaching for needs,” Fontenot said. “Not reaching for ... you want to take impact players off the board. So, you want to make sure you do that. Very excited about this year’s draft. We’ll be able to do at 15 or whatever pick that is.”

But does Green fit the Falcons’ ethos?