Meet the Falcons GM Candidate: Director of college scouting Anthony Robinson - pros, cons

When interview: Friday, December 18, 2020 (Virtually)

Why he makes sense: He knows his way around the talent rich Southeast. He’s credited with scouting Julio Jones, Keanu Neal and Calvin Ridley. Prior to working with the Falcons, Robinson worked with BLESTO scouting as a scouting assistant intern from (2007-08), an undergraduate assistant coach (wide receivers) at Florida State University (2005-07) and in the Baltimore Ravens player personnel department as an intern in 2006. Robinson wanted to get into scouting and used to message Ravens executive Eric DeCosta daily until he received a meeting. He was advised to get his degree and get back around coaching. He went to Florida State and eared a Sports Management degree in 2006. He earned the internship with the Ravens started his scouting journey.