Meet the Falcons GM Candidate: Director of college scouting Anthony Robinson - pros, cons

Name: Anthony Robinson
Current role: Director of college scouting.
Background: Robinson is in his 14th season with the Falcons personnel department and his second as the team’s director of college scouting. He began his career in Atlanta as a scouting assistant for three seasons before being elevated to Southeast Area scout and then the team’s eastern regional scout covering half the country in 2016.
When interview: Friday, December 18, 2020 (Virtually)
Why he makes sense: He knows his way around the talent rich Southeast. He’s credited with scouting Julio Jones, Keanu Neal and Calvin Ridley. Prior to working with the Falcons, Robinson worked with BLESTO scouting as a scouting assistant intern from (2007-08), an undergraduate assistant coach (wide receivers) at Florida State University (2005-07) and in the Baltimore Ravens player personnel department as an intern in 2006. Robinson wanted to get into scouting and used to message Ravens executive Eric DeCosta daily until he received a meeting. He was advised to get his degree and get back around coaching. He went to Florida State and eared a Sports Management degree in 2006. He earned the internship with the Ravens started his scouting journey.
Why he doesn’t: Some will contend that Robinson’s ties to Dimitroff should be a draw back, but remember the Falcons won at an unprecedented rate over that period. Also, the team will want to know his approach to the pro personnel side of the talent gathering operation and his position on analytics.
OTHER CANDIDATES: Rick Smith, Ex-Houston Texans GM
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Atlanta Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution