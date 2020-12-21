Meet Atlanta Falcons GM Candidate: Ex-Houston GM Rick Smith pros, cons

When interviewed: Friday, December 18, 2020 (Virtually)

Why he makes sense: He took over from Charlie Casserly and was responsible for all aspects of the football operation including the salary cap, which is an issue with the Falcons moving forward. He was with the Denver when they won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII. He played at Purdue and is from Dayton, Ohio. He drafted potential future Hall of Famers J.J. Watt and D’Andre Hopkins.

Why he doesn’t: His Texans teams were good, but not great. Houston didn’t draft a franchise quarterback during his tenure. They traded with the Falcons for Matt Schaub and from 2013 to 2017 didn’t have a quarterback. Over 12 seasons, the Texans went to the playoffs just four times and never moved past the division round. Things got messy at the end in Houston between Smith and since fired head coach Bill O’Brien in a power struggle. The Falcons must investigate this issue.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Atlanta Falcons

