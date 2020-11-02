McKinley tweets the Falcons are not trading him

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley announced that the team turned down a few offers and were keeping him on Monday.
The NFL’s trading deadline is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Falcons do not comment on personnel matters. McKinley’s agent, Ryan Tollner, did not immediately return a call to his cell phone or respond to an email about his client.
The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers.— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020
Teams called the Falcons about trading for McKinley, who’s been battling a groin injury since the second game of the season, but there has not been any follow-up, according to two people familiar with the situation.
The Falcons were not pleased with the offers. Seattle landed Carlos Dunlap, a 10-year veteran, from the Bengals for a seventh-round draft pick.
The Falcons can hold onto McKinley and if he leaves in free agency, he could possibly bring back a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2022.
McKinley, who did not play in the last game against the Panthers, was injured against Dallas on Sept. 20.
McKinley played 23 of 62 defensive snaps (37%) against the Lions and had only one tackle.
McKinley was drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 draft. He has finished with six sacks in 2017, seven in 2018 and 3.5 last season. He has one sack and seven quarterback sacks this season.
McKinley, who played at UCLA, had his $10.3 million fifth-year option turned down by the club this offseason and was looking to have a big season going into free agency.
The team has repeatedly stated that it would not trade its veteran assets.
Falcons' Next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
