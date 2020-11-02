McKinley tweets the Falcons are not trading him

The Falcons can hold onto McKinley and if he leaves in free agency, he could possibly bring back a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2022.

McKinley, who did not play in the last game against the Panthers, was injured against Dallas on Sept. 20.

McKinley played 23 of 62 defensive snaps (37%) against the Lions and had only one tackle.

McKinley was drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 draft. He has finished with six sacks in 2017, seven in 2018 and 3.5 last season. He has one sack and seven quarterback sacks this season.

McKinley, who played at UCLA, had his $10.3 million fifth-year option turned down by the club this offseason and was looking to have a big season going into free agency.

The team has repeatedly stated that it would not trade its veteran assets.

Falcons' Next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

