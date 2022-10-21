Marcus Mariota watch: Quarterback had fifth highest passer rating of his career

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota finished the 28-14 win over the 49ers on Sunday with a passer rating of 144.6, the fifth highest of his career.
Here’s a look at the four games where he had a higher passer rating:
» In his first game in the NFL, Mariota finished with a 158.3 passer rating in a 42-14 win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 13, 2015, when he completed 13 of 15 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
» In his first game in the NFL, Mariota finished with a 158.3 passer rating in a 42-14 win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 13, 2015, when he completed 13 of 15 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
» Mariota’s third-highest rating was 148.1 in a 36-22 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 27, 2016 (18-of-22 passing, 270 yards, two TDs).
» Mariota’s fourth-highest rating was 147.8 in a 34-31 loss to Houston on Nov. 26, 2018 (22-of-23 passing, 303 yards, two TDs).
The common thread that runs through those five games was that he didn’t throw any interceptions.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author