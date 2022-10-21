ajc logo
Marcus Mariota watch: Quarterback had fifth highest passer rating of his career

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota finished the 28-14 win over the 49ers on Sunday with a passer rating of 144.6, the fifth highest of his career.

Here’s a look at the four games where he had a higher passer rating:

» In his first game in the NFL, Mariota finished with a 158.3 passer rating in a 42-14 win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 13, 2015, when he completed 13 of 15 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns.

» Mariota’s third-highest rating was 148.1 in a 36-22 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 27, 2016 (18-of-22 passing, 270 yards, two TDs).

» Mariota’s fourth-highest rating was 147.8 in a 34-31 loss to Houston on Nov. 26, 2018 (22-of-23 passing, 303 yards, two TDs).

The common thread that runs through those five games was that he didn’t throw any interceptions.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

