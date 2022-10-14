Locker-room buzz shows Falcons players’ fondness for red throwback helmets

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Some even said they wish that the red helmets would be a mainstay for the team.

“I love them -- I wish this will be the main helmet,” linebacker Rashaan Evans. “I know how things always go as far as with the league, having to wear certain things. But, if we can, you got my vote for them to stay.”

“They’re fire; they should be our regular home ones, but that’s above my pay grade,” wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus said with a chuckle. “That’s my opinion, and I love them. They’re clean.”

The red throwback helmet features a black Falcon logo with a white trim. A black stripe streaks down the middle with its own white and gold trim. The red, black and gold color scheme originally was used to include colors from the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech football programs.

This version of the helmets originally was used from 1966-69, before the team removed the gold trim for the ‘70 season but continued with the red helmets until after the 1989 season. Earlier this year, the team announced the return of the helmets, intending to pay homage to the club’s inaugural squad.

“I think they’re cool,” coach Arthur Smith said. “I think it’s cool to pay respect to the past. The guys seem to like them. You see the colleges (and how they’re being fancier with the helmets)”

The Falcons previously had an iteration of the throwback uniform that included red helmets. That changed in 2013 after NFL rules prohibited teams from wearing more than one helmet shell.

The helmet’s re-imagined return comes with the NFL changing its helmet and uniform policies. Last season, the league informed teams that they would once again be allowed to wear a second helmet shell in 2022. Because of the earlier rule change, the Falcons could wear only black throwback helmets, though they changed the logo at times to reflect the original one. Now red helmets are allowed as an alternate helmet.

Given that teams can wear alternate uniforms up to three times per season, the players may get some semblance of the red throwback helmets becoming a mainstay on the field.