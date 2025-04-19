Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

List for Falcons’ Locals Day includes 26 with ties to Georgia or Georgia Tech

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) is grabbed by a group of Clemson defenders including linebacker Barrett Carter (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in 2024, in Tallahassee, Florida. (Colin Hackley/AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) is grabbed by a group of Clemson defenders including linebacker Barrett Carter (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in 2024, in Tallahassee, Florida. (Colin Hackley/AP Photo)
By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s the list of players who participated in the Falcons’ Locals Day April 11:

The following players were in attendance:

Pos., Name, Hometown, College

CB, Brandon Adams, Atlanta, Central Florida

S, Sheldon Arnold, Loganville, Central Florida

EDGE, Brice Bass, Stockbridge, Texas State

CB, Jamari Bellamy, Atlanta, Air Force Academy

G, Dom Boyd Tucker, Georgia Southern

DL, Warren Brinson, Savannah, Georgia

QB, Max Brosmer, Roswell, Minnesota

WR, Derwin Burgess Riverdale Georgia Southern

CB, Warren Burrell, Suwanee, Georgia Tech

RB, Brandon Cade, Duluth, Berry

RB, Marcus Carroll, Union City, Missouri

ILB, Barrett Carter, Suwanee, Clemson

EDGE, Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Georgia

S, Joseph Charleston, Milton, Missouri

OT, Ben Chukwuma, Austell, Georgia State

C, Jakai Clark, Loganville, SMU

TE, John Copenhaver, Roswell, North Carolina

LS, Colby Cox, Canton, Memphis

QB, Myles Crawley, Lithonia, Grambling State

EDGE, Jasheen Davis, Snellville, Wake Forest

QB, Matthew Downing, Alpharetta, Georgia/Elon

RB, Trevor Etienne, Jennings, Georgia

G, Dylan Fairchild, Cumming, Georgia

RB, Daba Fofana, Cumming, Navy

WR, Collin Goldberg, Atlanta, Washington Univ.-St. Louis

WR, Trey Goodman, Atlanta, Texas-El Paso

EDGE, BJ Green, Atlanta, Colorado

S, Jordan Hancock, Suwanee, Ohio State

DL, Kevin Hester, Kennesaw, North Carolina

S, Kobe Hylton, Snellville, Oklahoma State

DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney, S.C., Georgia

S, Dan Jackson, Gainesville, Georgia

EDGE, Myles Jackson, Atlanta, Tulsa

ILB, Nick Jackson, Atlanta, Iowa

G, Jeremy James, Cumming, Mississippi

RB, Kobe Johnson, Lawrenceville, Colorado State

CB, Dom Jones, Duluth, Colorado State

S, Andreas Keaton, Powder Springs, Temple

EDGE, Kyle Kennard, Atlanta, Georgia Tech/South Carolina

K, Michael Lantz, Peachtree City, Southern California

TE, Jaelyn Lay, Atlanta, Massachusetts

WR, Robert Lewis, Covington, Georgia State/Auburn

WR, Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis, Ill., Georgia

CB, Rueben Lowery, Powder Springs, Tennessee-Chattanooga

RB, Phil Mafah, Loganville, Clemson

RB, Woody Marks, Atlanta, Southern California

WR, Nate McCollum, Atlanta, Georgia Tech/North Carolina

ILB, Jayden McDonald, Suwanee, Connecticut

C, Seth McLaughlin, Buford, Ohio State

ILB, Smael Mondon, Dallas, Georgia

CB, TJ Moore, Riverdale, Mercer

TE, Kyle Morlock, Blairsville, Florida State

WR, Konata Mumpfield, Hoschton, Pittsburgh

LS, Mason Napper, Marietta, Miami

QB, CJ Ogbonna, Atlanta, Buffalo

EDGE, Neto Okpala, Loganville, Boston College

ILB, Tre Pinkney, Atlanta, Southern Mississippi

EDGE, Garmon Randolph, Jefferson, Baylor

K, Alex Raynor, Kennesaw, Kentucky

S, Myles Redding, Mableton, Mercer

S, Quinton Reese, Alpharetta, Liberty

WR, Izayah Reeves, Long Island, New York, Georgia

CB, Micah Robinson, Atlanta, Tulane

WR, Jalen Royals, Powder Springs, Utah State

P, David Shanahan, Castleisland, Ireland, Georgia Tech

CB, Doneiko Slaughter, Roswell, Arkansas

WR, Arian Smith, Bradley, Florida, Georgia

DL, Chuck Smith, Suwanee, Villanova

DL, Nazir Stackhouse, Stone Mountain, Georgia

S, Malaki Starks, Jefferson, Georgia

EDGE, Kevin Swint, Carrollton, Georgia State

ILB, Trenilyas Tatum, Riverdale, Georgia Tech

DL, Bubba Thomas, Mobile, Alabama, South Alabama

CB, Nic Toomer, Tyrone, Indiana

K, Brock Travelstead, Acworth, Louisville

K, Maddux Trujillo, Flowery Branch, Temple

OT, Xavier Truss, West Warwick, Rhode Island, Georgia

LS, William Wagner, Alpharetta, Michigan

EDGE, Jalon Walker, Salisbury, North Carolina, Georgia

ILB, Allen Walker, Alpharetta, Jackson State

S, KJ Wallace, Atlanta, Georgia Tech/UCLA

CB, Kenyatta Watson, Loganville, Georgia Tech/Georgia State

S, Saiku White, Atlanta, Lafayette

WR, Ajani Williams, Fayetteville, Morehouse

G, Jordan Williams, Gainesville, Georgia Tech

C, Jared Wilson, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Georgia

DL, Sylvain Yondjouen, Ruisbroek, Belgium, Georgia Tech

TE, Benjamin Yurosek, Bakersfield, California, Georgia

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) reacts after making a tackle as Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is shown on the play during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 4.0: Falcons take Georgia’s Mykel Williams

The Atlanta Falcons have never drafted a player from the University of Georgia in the first or second round of the NFL draft.

Georgia football projected offensive depth chart following spring practice

UGA's quarterback battle figures to garner the most attention heading into preseason camp, but it isn’t the only open position competition worth following.

Gunner Stockton strengthens hold on Georgia starting quarterback job with strong spring practice

The Latest

Stanford cornerback Nic Toomer played in the Rose Bowl in 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times / TNS)

Credit: TNS

Former Stanford/Indiana DB Nic Toomer hopes to get NFL draft call

1h ago

Former Marietta standout is top special-teams draft prospect. Here are the rest.

With kickoff return emphasized, NFL teams looking for game-breakers in this year’s draft

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.