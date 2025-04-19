FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s the list of players who participated in the Falcons’ Locals Day April 11:
The following players were in attendance:
Pos., Name, Hometown, College
CB, Brandon Adams, Atlanta, Central Florida
S, Sheldon Arnold, Loganville, Central Florida
EDGE, Brice Bass, Stockbridge, Texas State
CB, Jamari Bellamy, Atlanta, Air Force Academy
G, Dom Boyd Tucker, Georgia Southern
DL, Warren Brinson, Savannah, Georgia
QB, Max Brosmer, Roswell, Minnesota
WR, Derwin Burgess Riverdale Georgia Southern
CB, Warren Burrell, Suwanee, Georgia Tech
RB, Brandon Cade, Duluth, Berry
RB, Marcus Carroll, Union City, Missouri
ILB, Barrett Carter, Suwanee, Clemson
EDGE, Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Georgia
S, Joseph Charleston, Milton, Missouri
OT, Ben Chukwuma, Austell, Georgia State
C, Jakai Clark, Loganville, SMU
TE, John Copenhaver, Roswell, North Carolina
LS, Colby Cox, Canton, Memphis
QB, Myles Crawley, Lithonia, Grambling State
EDGE, Jasheen Davis, Snellville, Wake Forest
QB, Matthew Downing, Alpharetta, Georgia/Elon
RB, Trevor Etienne, Jennings, Georgia
G, Dylan Fairchild, Cumming, Georgia
RB, Daba Fofana, Cumming, Navy
WR, Collin Goldberg, Atlanta, Washington Univ.-St. Louis
WR, Trey Goodman, Atlanta, Texas-El Paso
EDGE, BJ Green, Atlanta, Colorado
S, Jordan Hancock, Suwanee, Ohio State
DL, Kevin Hester, Kennesaw, North Carolina
S, Kobe Hylton, Snellville, Oklahoma State
DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney, S.C., Georgia
S, Dan Jackson, Gainesville, Georgia
EDGE, Myles Jackson, Atlanta, Tulsa
ILB, Nick Jackson, Atlanta, Iowa
G, Jeremy James, Cumming, Mississippi
RB, Kobe Johnson, Lawrenceville, Colorado State
CB, Dom Jones, Duluth, Colorado State
S, Andreas Keaton, Powder Springs, Temple
EDGE, Kyle Kennard, Atlanta, Georgia Tech/South Carolina
K, Michael Lantz, Peachtree City, Southern California
TE, Jaelyn Lay, Atlanta, Massachusetts
WR, Robert Lewis, Covington, Georgia State/Auburn
WR, Dominic Lovett, East St. Louis, Ill., Georgia
CB, Rueben Lowery, Powder Springs, Tennessee-Chattanooga
RB, Phil Mafah, Loganville, Clemson
RB, Woody Marks, Atlanta, Southern California
WR, Nate McCollum, Atlanta, Georgia Tech/North Carolina
ILB, Jayden McDonald, Suwanee, Connecticut
C, Seth McLaughlin, Buford, Ohio State
ILB, Smael Mondon, Dallas, Georgia
CB, TJ Moore, Riverdale, Mercer
TE, Kyle Morlock, Blairsville, Florida State
WR, Konata Mumpfield, Hoschton, Pittsburgh
LS, Mason Napper, Marietta, Miami
QB, CJ Ogbonna, Atlanta, Buffalo
EDGE, Neto Okpala, Loganville, Boston College
ILB, Tre Pinkney, Atlanta, Southern Mississippi
EDGE, Garmon Randolph, Jefferson, Baylor
K, Alex Raynor, Kennesaw, Kentucky
S, Myles Redding, Mableton, Mercer
S, Quinton Reese, Alpharetta, Liberty
WR, Izayah Reeves, Long Island, New York, Georgia
CB, Micah Robinson, Atlanta, Tulane
WR, Jalen Royals, Powder Springs, Utah State
P, David Shanahan, Castleisland, Ireland, Georgia Tech
CB, Doneiko Slaughter, Roswell, Arkansas
WR, Arian Smith, Bradley, Florida, Georgia
DL, Chuck Smith, Suwanee, Villanova
DL, Nazir Stackhouse, Stone Mountain, Georgia
S, Malaki Starks, Jefferson, Georgia
EDGE, Kevin Swint, Carrollton, Georgia State
ILB, Trenilyas Tatum, Riverdale, Georgia Tech
DL, Bubba Thomas, Mobile, Alabama, South Alabama
CB, Nic Toomer, Tyrone, Indiana
K, Brock Travelstead, Acworth, Louisville
K, Maddux Trujillo, Flowery Branch, Temple
OT, Xavier Truss, West Warwick, Rhode Island, Georgia
LS, William Wagner, Alpharetta, Michigan
EDGE, Jalon Walker, Salisbury, North Carolina, Georgia
ILB, Allen Walker, Alpharetta, Jackson State
S, KJ Wallace, Atlanta, Georgia Tech/UCLA
CB, Kenyatta Watson, Loganville, Georgia Tech/Georgia State
S, Saiku White, Atlanta, Lafayette
WR, Ajani Williams, Fayetteville, Morehouse
G, Jordan Williams, Gainesville, Georgia Tech
C, Jared Wilson, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Georgia
DL, Sylvain Yondjouen, Ruisbroek, Belgium, Georgia Tech
TE, Benjamin Yurosek, Bakersfield, California, Georgia
