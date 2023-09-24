Lions’ stingy defense throttles Falcons, 20-6

DETROIT -- The Falcons will have to learn how to win on the road another week.

After posting two wins at home, they were soundly defeated 20-6 by the Lions before a crowd of 63,803 at rambunctious Ford Field on Sunday.

The Lions’ defense was stingy and quarterback Jared Goff tossed some nice aerial strikes.

The Lions improved to 2-1, while the Falcons dropped to 2-1. The Falcons were 1-7 on the road last season.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson led the charge with two sacks.

Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson were a part of the story line, but Detroit’s defense and Goff stole the show. Robinson was taken eighth overall in the draft and Gibbs, who’s from Dalton and played at Georgia Tech and Alabama, went four picks later.

The Lions kept the Falcons out of the endzone and sacked quarterback Desmond Ridder seven times. The Lions held Robinson to 33 yards on 10 carries. He also caught four passes for 27 yards.

Gibbs rushed 17 times for 80 yards and caught a pass for 2 yards. Gibbs had a nice 21-yard run that set up Goff’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Goff was 22 of 33 for 243 yards and one touchdown pass. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 102 yards and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta had eight catches for 84 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown. He had 10 catches for 102 yards in the Lions previous two games.

With Goff having time to scan the field, the Lions shredded the Falcons secondary for 188 yards in the first half as they built a 13-3 lead.

Goff completed 15 of 18 passes.

The Falcons’ offense couldn’t get into gear over six first-half possessions. The Falcons had three drives where they didn’t pick up a first down and went three-and-out. The Falcons picked up a first down before punting on another drive. They netted a field goal on their third possession and ended their sixth possession getting sacked as time expired in the second quarter.

The Lions had only one sack entering the game, but had six against the Falcons.

The game opened with an exchange of punts before the Lions opened the scoring. Lions kicker Riley Patterson made a 37-yard field goal to make it 3-0. Koo made a 48-yard field goal to tie the game with 11:32 left in the second quarter.

On Detroit’s next possession, Goff connected with LaPorta for the touchdown and while the Falcons’ offense was sputtering about, Patterson added a 24-yard field goal for the halftime margin.

Koo missed a 47-yard field attempt on the Falcons first possession of the third quarter.

Goff scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter and Koo added a 24-yard field goal for the Falcons.

Both teams are hoping to end long playoff droughts this season. The Falcons have not been to the playoffs since the 2017 season and Lions haven’t reached the postseason since 2016. Their droughts rank among the longest streaks behind the New York Jets’ 12-year drought.

It would have been instructive if the Falcons had reached 3-0.

Three-fourths of the teams that start 3-0 have advanced to the playoffs since they were expanded to 12 teams in 1990.

The Falcons outscored the Panthers and Packers 27-0 in the fourth quarter, holding those opponents to a combined 55 yards while they completed just 5 of 20 passes.

Jeff Okudah returned to play against his former team. The Lions drafted the former Ohio State star No. 3 overall in 2020 but traded him to the Falcons over the offseason for a fifth round pick.

