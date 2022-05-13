Linebacker Troy Andersen is embracing a more defined role in Falcons’ defense

“It’s awesome playing inside linebacker,” Andersen said. “You’re having such a direct impact on the game. To play for coach (Frank) Bush and coach (Dean) Pees, it’s awesome. To just sit in the rooms with them, they have so much experience coaching and have been everywhere, seen everything.”

Through the draft process, Andersen made his case as one of the draft’s top linebacker prospects with a 4.42 40-yard dash - best among all linebackers - and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump, along with a strong Senior Bowl performance. He was the third inside linebacker to come off the board and joins outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, the 38th overall pick, in the Falcons’ rookie class.

“Speed helps,” Andersen said. “The game is so fast these days, to be able to run with extremely athletic tight ends and receivers and backs, you have to have short-area quickness and long speed as well. Hopefully my athletic skill set can help me with that.”

Andersen’s selection bolsters an inside linebacker group that will have a new look in 2022. The Falcons lost Foyesade Oluokun, the NFL’s leading tackler last season, in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but added Rashaan Evans, formerly a Tennessee Titan, on a one-year deal. The unit also boasts a Pro Bowler in Deion Jones, who has started 16 games each of the past three seasons and ranked 10th league-wide with 87 solo tackles last season.

Andersen plans to use rookie minicamp to familiarize himself with defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ system and play calls. Though he has been lining up only on defense, his unique background and versatility have helped a bit, too.

“Once you learn the initial defense and feel comfortable with it, just the special awareness and understanding how quarterbacks think about the game and running backs,” Andersen said. “I do think it’s helped me, but right now you’re drinking out of a fire hose trying to learn the defense.”