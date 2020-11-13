X

Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom wins ‘Way to Play’ award

091320 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons Kaleb McGary (left) and Chris Lindstrom block Seattle Seahawks Jarran Reed for Matt Ryan in a NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom won the NFL’s “Way to Play” award for Week 9, the NFL announced Thursday.

Lindstrom was lauded for a clean block on Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb on running Todd Gurley’s touchdown run in the 34-27 victory Sunday.

Click here for a video of the play.

Lindstrom will receive a letter from commissioner Roger Goodell and a $2,500 equipment grant to donate to a local youth or high school football program of his choice.

“The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game.”

Top nominees for the award are shared with an expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.

Falcons' next four games

Bye week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13

