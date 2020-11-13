Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom wins ‘Way to Play’ award

Lindstrom will receive a letter from commissioner Roger Goodell and a $2,500 equipment grant to donate to a local youth or high school football program of his choice.

“The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game.”