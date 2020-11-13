Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom wins ‘Way to Play’ award

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom won the NFL’s “Way to Play” award for Week 9, the NFL announced Thursday.
Lindstrom was lauded for a clean block on Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb on running Todd Gurley’s touchdown run in the 34-27 victory Sunday.
Lindstrom will receive a letter from commissioner Roger Goodell and a $2,500 equipment grant to donate to a local youth or high school football program of his choice.
“The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game.”
Top nominees for the award are shared with an expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson.
Falcons' next four games
Bye week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
