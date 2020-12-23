Falcons’ Younghoe Koo leaps from AAF to Pro Bowl status

While things have gone haywire for the Falcons for most of the season, Koo has been consistent and the beneficiary of a poor red-zone offense.

Koo has set single-season franchise records for made field goals (35) and field goals of at least 50 yards (eight) in 2020. He has made 35 of 36 field-goal attempts (97.2%) for 133 points, including 8-of-8 on attempts of at least 50 yards.

“Looking back at that stuff is definitely cool,” Koo said. “I was kind of sitting there realizing how far I’ve come, but also I’m excited to see where it takes me. I just took it all in and kind of enjoyed it for the night.”

Koo is the hottest kicker in the NFL.

He has made 27 consecutive field goals dating to Week 4 of the season. His streak is the longest single season streak in franchise history and the second longest overall in team history.

Koo seemed sincere about Harris, who learned the NFL field-goal operation set-up from former kicker Matt Bryant and punter/holder Matt Bosher.

“Since my first day here, he’s been a leader for me,” Koo said of Harris. “Not only for me, but for the entire specialist group. He’s been here for almost 10 years.

“I rely on him heavily in terms of experiences and different situations that he’s been through. I definitely depend on him big-time. Not only on the field, but off the field. I try to ask him a lot of questions and try to be prepared for the stuff that I might not have gone through yet.”

Koo leads the NFL in points scored (133), made field goals (35), is tied for the most field goals of at least 50 yards (eight) and is the only kicker to attempt at least five field goals of 50-plus yards without a miss this season.

The Falcons tried to replace Bryant with Giorgio Tavecchio last season, but after he struggled and several tryouts didn’t work out, the Falcons re-signed Bryant.

When Bryant struggled, they had to start over. Koo was signed Oct. 30, 2019 and kicked in the final eight games. He made 23 of 26 field-goal attempts and 15 of 16 extra-point tries.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year $660,000 contract Feb. 18.

With the offense struggling to score touchdowns, the Falcons have turned to Koo often.

“I think it’s just muscle memory at this point,” Koo said. “Just kind of kicking to the (middle), getting in a good groove, getting into a good rhythm and just carrying that on to the field when my name is called.”

Koo is not superstitious about his streak.

“I’m kind of the opposite,” Koo said. “I will probably change everything just on purpose so that I don’t have any correlation to my performance. I’m not really superstitious or anything. I’m just focused on what I have to do on the field. I don’t really believe in that stuff.”

He does try to keep his mental approach simple.

“Just kick the same ball,” Koo said. “Kicking a PAT or shorter field goal, it is still going to go 50-plus yards. There is no reason to really change anything. I just have to trust my swing and kick the same ball.”

In 2017, he played four games for the Chargers and made 3 of 6 field-goal attempts. He was cut Oct. 6, 2017 and was out of the NFL for the 2018 season.

He kicked for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. He was 14-of-14 on his field-goal attempts before the league folded.

He was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Oct. 4, 2019 and later that month signed with the Falcons.

“I don’t think it was one kick,” Koo said when asked when he knew he made it. “It was just the discipline of sticking to my routine, my workouts and living in that moment. Just putting the work in there. I know that once I’m done playing, looking back, it will be all stacked up and something special has been built.”

Special-teams coordinator Bernie Parmalee addresses how effective the Falcons placekicker has been this season.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

