Kirk Cousins guides Falcons to 27-21 win over Cowboys

Robinson rushed 19 times for 86 yards. He also caught seven passes for 59 yards.

Robinson has now amassed at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of the past four games: 145 vs. Cowboys; 106 vs. the Buccaneers, 143 vs. Seahawks and 105 vs. Panthers.

The Falcons got sacks from Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett and Kaden Elliss and had eight quarterback hits.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with a hamstring injury. Cooper Rush closed out the game for the Cowboys

The Falcons improved to 6-3 on the season, while the Cowboys dropped to 3-5.

But the win may have been costly, as London left the game in the first quarter with a right hip injury and did not return. Jarrett left with an Achilles strain.

The Falcons are off to their best start since 2016. If they win next week, they’ll be off to their best start since 2012 because they lost their 10th game in 2016. In 2012, the Falcons started the season 9-1 and would reach the NFC Championship game.

Behind some hot passing from Cousins, the Falcons held a 14-10 lead at halftime. Cousins tossed two touchdown passes and completed 13 passes in a row at one point.

The Falcons’ opening drive was derailed by a holding penalty on center Ryan Neuzil. Dallas started fast behind a 27-yard pass play to tight end Jake Ferguson, who faked out Falcons’ linebacker Nate Landman. The drive stalled at the 16-yard line and kicker Brandon Aubrey made a 34-yard field goal to put the Cowboys up 3-0.

The Falcons ripped off gains of 22, 16 and 18 yards. Four plays later, Cousins tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to London to make it 7-3. He landed awkwardly on his right hip and never returned.

The Cowboys were forced to punt after two sacks – yes, two sacks – by the Falcons. Ebitketie on second down and Jarrett on third down. It was Ebitketie’s first sacks of the season.

The Falcons lost the ball on a sack-strip by Dallas defensive end Carl Lawson, that was recovered by safety Donovan Wilson. Lawson played at Milton High and Auburn.

Elliss sniffed out Dallas’ jet sweep on fourth down-and-1 to get the ball back for the offense.

The offense overcame a holding penalty by Jake Matthews when Cousins tossed a 36-yard strike to Darnell Mooney for a touchdown. Wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge ran inside and created room for Mooney to break wide open. The score made it 14-3.

Prescott got free for a 22-yard scramble and later was on the moved when he tossed a 4-yard pass to Rico Dowdle, who tipped the ball up and eventually caught it.

On the Falcons’ first possession of the third quarter, Cousins tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to McCloud.

Dallas added a 57-yard field goal by Aubrey. Allgeier scored on his 6-yard run.

Rush threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with 1:28 to play. He threw a two-point conversion to CeeDee Lamb.

Kyle Pitts recovered the declared onsides kick and the Falcons ran out the clock.

The Falcons are set to play Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.