Former Falcons great Julio Jones officially retires from the NFL

“I’m making this announcement today because of the City of Atlanta,” Jones said. “Thank you, man. I appreciate y’all. It’s nothing but love. I’m doing this on 404 day,” he added, referring to the date April 4 and one of Atlanta’s area codes.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans, parting ways with the most prolific receiver in franchise history in 2021.

The Falcons received a second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Jones, who had 848 receptions for 12,896 yards in 10 seasons. Atlanta sent its 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.

“Julio Jones will always be part of the Falcons story, having set numerous records and creating many great memories for all our fans, including me, since the day we drafted him,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement at the time of the trade. “He has been a fixture on our team for almost half the time I have owned the Falcons.”

Jones was a mainstay of the offense since he was drafted out of Alabama in 2011. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s, Jones made arguably the biggest catch in franchise history with his leaping grab against the Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

Jones also is the Falcons’ all-time leader in 100-yard games (57), single-season receptions (136) and receiving yards (1,871) as well as the single-game record for receiving yards (300).

“I’m deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family,” said Blank, who once called Jones ‘A Falcon for life.’ “I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life.”

Former general manager Thomas Dimitroff made a bold gamble to move up to select Jones. The Falcons sent five draft picks to the Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons traded their first-round picks in 2011 and 2012, their second-round pick in 2011, and their fourth-round picks in both 2011 and 2012 to the Browns in exchange for the 6th overall pick.

“It brings joy to my heart that you called me about,” former wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “It takes me right back to day one. I can remember it like yesterday. We went over to Alabama. He couldn’t work out (ankle injury), but we went and visited with him. A whole bus load us.

“Me, Arthur (Blank), (offensive coordinator) Mike Mularkey, Thomas Dimitroff. Thomas Dimitroff was in love with Julio Jones. He made up his mind, that’s who he was going to draft. Thomas Dimitroff was sold on Julio Jones.”

The draft meetings that year were bumpy.

“We were sitting the room, sitting there chatting and Thomas asked everybody around the room, what do you think?,” Robiskie said. “What do you think. Me, this genius, this brilliant receiver coach, I step up and said I don’ t think we need him. I wouldn’t take him. He’s a good player and I think he’s going to the Hall of Fame, but I don’t think we need him.

“Mr. Blank was a little hesitate. Mularkey was a little hesitate. Thomas Dimitroff turned around and said Terry I really don’t give a (bleep) about what you said. If he’s there, that’s who I’m taking. It just kind of worked itself out. We took Ju.”

Jones was an instant starter. He played in 13 games his rookie season.

“We brought him in and all he knew was to just run,” said Robiskie, who was the Falcons wide receivers coach from 2008-2015. “He didn’t have techniques. He hadn’t figured out the ins, outs and little bitty things. All he knew was to run. When he came in he had those dreads hanging out the back (of his helmet). The dreads would be flinging when he was running. It was just a joy. Ju was one of the best guys that I’ve had. He’s at the top of my list. He was phenomenal to coach.”

There were some bumpy times.

“Some days, he was with Roddy White,” Robiskie said. “Some days he was a pain in the (behind). Some days I had to kick and him and Roddy out of my meeting room. At the end of the day, Julio got in line. I don’t know any other place where he could have gone where that he could have fit, like he fit with us.”

The Falcons were glad that Dimitroff’s bold move paid out.

“Thomas knew what he was doing when he took him,” Robiskie said. “But at the end of the day, I think the guy was born to be a Dirty Bird. He was destined to be in Atlanta with the Atlanta Falcons. He did a tremendous job. He did a helluva job.”

Robiskie was not on Dan Quinn’s staff the year they went to the Super Bowl.

“My heart still bleeds that he didn’t get that Super Bowl,” Robiskie said. “That one Super Bowl that they were in. I was gone. My heart still bleeds that he didn’t get that one Super Bowl.”

Robiskie believes both White and Jones should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I guess the next ring that they get, sometime soon, five years from now you get a chance to see maybe both of them guys going in the Hall of Fame,” Robiskie said. “I think they both are very deserving. The guy was a blessing. I love him to death and I’ll love him forever.”