Kazee joins Neal, Quinn in Dallas

Former Falcons free safety Damontae Kazee, who is recovering nicely from his Achilles surgery, agreed to terms with the Cowboys on Thursday.
He’ll reunite with former Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal and head coach Dan Quinn, who was named the team’s defensive coordinator.
The hard-hitting Kazee was injured in the second quarter of the fourth game of the 2020 season, against Green Bay on Oct. 5.
Kazee, who was a fifth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2017, is at the six-month mark of his rehab.
He played in 16 games and made one start as a rookie. In 2018, he took over at free safety after Ricardo Allen was injured and ended up tying for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.
In 2019, he started 14 of 16 games and had three interceptions and 74 tackles.
Allen was also released and he signed with the Bengals.
The Falcons currently have three safeties on the roster, rookie Jaylinn Hawkins, T.J. Green and free agent signee Erik Harris.