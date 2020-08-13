Julio Jones had no offseason surgeries, focused on body maintenance

Gurley wanted to come to play for the Falcons, by-passed him the 2015 NFL draft to select Vic Beasley. Gurley, who starred at Georgia, went two picks later to the Rams.

“I felt like he would be a great fit here, just for … what he brings,” Jones said. “The physicality that he brings and the way he runs the ball, everything.”

Jones stayed in contact with Gurley and believes he can provide a boost to the offense.

“I’m looking forward to the season,” Jones said. “He did all he can do. We’ve been keeping in contact, making sure that he’s staying ready to go.”

Jones doesn’t believe Gurley’s left knee issue will be a problem. Coach Dan Quinn wouldn’t say if Gurley would be limited in practice.

“Everybody is always talking about that they don’t know what Todd is going to be, but I’m pretty sure if you ask him, he’s going to show you what Todd Gurley is about,” Jones said.

As far as Jones and Hopkins, he didn’t have a problem with Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona, declaring himself to be the top receiver in the league in May while on ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby” show.

“You ask any receiver, he should feel like he’s the best receiver,” Jones said. “At every position you should think you’re the best. You don’t go home thinking, I’m the second best. I’m the third best.

“When you are mentioning yourself and you’re talking about yourself, you know how much work you put in and know what you do and you want to consider yourself one of the best in the league.”

Saints receiver Mike Thomas also claimed the throne.

“Me and Hop have a great relationship,” Jones said. “We hang out. We do everything. He has a great work ethic. He’s a professional. Everything about him, he’s going to be great for a long time as well.”

Jones’ workout plan was simply.

“Some offseasons are different if I have any injuries and things like that coming off the season,” Jones said. “But this offseason has been great for me. I didn’t have any surgeries or anything that I kind of needed to do. More so, I just kind of did body maintenance foremost and then I just started working myself back into shape.”

Jones has taken to the COVID-19 testing that the team must provide.

“Safety is first,” Jones said. “I go home to the same people. I’m away from everybody. I’m just going to do my job.”

Jones is hopeful that fans will be able to watch games in person.

“We would love to have fans in the stadium, but if it’s safety issues, safety is first,” Jones said. “If we are able to have fans and be able to separate things, have them at the right distances and things like that or coming in groups or however that is, we have to be responsible as fans and a community here in Atlanta.”

Jones, who starred at Alabama, hasn’t really been keeping up with the college landscape.

“My message, at the end of the day, is family first, stay healthy,” Jones said.

College football will have different dynamics if they do play this season.

“We are here on the professional level, we don’t have classes,” Jones said. “We don’t have to be around a lot (of people). Especially kids, when you are 18 years old. It’s kind of hard to be away from this person, or that person.

“We have our families that we can go home to and make sure that everybody stays around the same people. In college, you don’t know where everybody is going. It’s too much of a risk, and the team is way bigger as far as on the college level than the NFL level.”

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones catches a pass from Matt Ryan during a team strength and conditioning NFL football workout, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

