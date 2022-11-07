Jamaree Salyer gives Chargers a lift on offense

“I think we did a pretty good job of (protecting Herbert),” Salyer said. “We had a plan for it coming into the game. (The Falcons) have a lot of exotic looks up front. We did a good job game-planning for it. Moving forward, we want to take what we can (from each game) and get better. Getting the chemistry going.”

It’s not every day that a sixth-round draft pick starts for a pass-heavy team in his first year in the league. When starter Rashawn Slater went on injured reserve with a torn biceps a few weeks ago, Salyer was called upon.

“We got a lot of injuries, so it’s tough,” Salyer said of the Chargers’ health on the O-line. “But, getting on the same page (with what we have) is the big thing.”

The Chargers drafted Salyer knowing that his versatility to play tackle and guard would be beneficial.

Salyer, who made more than 25 starts at tackle for the Bulldogs after starring at Pace Academy, said it felt good to return home to play in Atlanta, but his focus was on getting a win.

“I’m just glad to be here; it feels kind of nostalgic, just being in the stadium again,” Salyer said. “Feels good to finally get a win here.”

Salyer was referring to last year’s SEC Championship game against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Georgia lost 41-24.

It was a big adjustment moving from Georgia to California, but Salyer had two former Bulldogs – Sony Michel and Tre’ McKitty – to welcome him.

“They made the initial transition a lot easier, coming out to L.A., which is as far as I can go (from Georgia),” Salyer said. “For me, just seeing familiar faces from some guys that I know (was a help). They accepted me.”

Still, his transition did not come without challenges.

“Ownership – understanding what you have to do on a professional level,” Salyer said of the most difficult part of the transition. “There are no classes, and there are no people hounding you saying, ‘You have to do this. You have to be here to do this.’”

With the combined efforts of his offensive line, other teammates and the coaching staff, Salyer has thrived in Los Angeles.

“Just taking it day by day,” Salyer said, referring to how he has adjusted to life in the NFL. “Accepting every single challenge every single day. Leaning on my older guys and people that surround me. I’m in a organization that believes in me as a player. So, just living up to what they believe in and living up to my own expectations.”