Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler game-time decisions

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) were declared out of the game against the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday and wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and Dante Fowler (ankle) will be game-time decisions.

“With all the guys, (Fowler) will get some work today. I just really want to see get-off and change of direction,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “He and a couple of others I’ll watch today.”

Jones and Fowler headed a list of nine players that did not practice Thursday.

The Falcons will release their full injury report later Friday. Here’s the Falcons' full report from Thursday:

  • Full Participation
  • No. 91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (knee)
  • No. 96 DT Tyeler Davison (ankle)
  • Limited Participation
  • No. 27 S Damontae Kazee (hip)
  • No. 54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
  • No. 70 T Jake Matthews (knee)
  • No. 90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
  • No. 92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)
  • Did Not Participate
  • No. #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
  • No. 11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
  • No. 37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
  • No. 51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
  • No. 56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)
  • No. 76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
  • No. 80 TE Luke Stocker (hip)
  • No. 98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

