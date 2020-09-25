Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler game-time decisions

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) were declared out of the game against the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday and wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and Dante Fowler (ankle) will be game-time decisions.
“With all the guys, (Fowler) will get some work today. I just really want to see get-off and change of direction,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “He and a couple of others I’ll watch today.”
Jones and Fowler headed a list of nine players that did not practice Thursday.
The Falcons will release their full injury report later Friday. Here’s the Falcons' full report from Thursday:
- Full Participation
- No. 91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (knee)
- No. 96 DT Tyeler Davison (ankle)
- Limited Participation
- No. 27 S Damontae Kazee (hip)
- No. 54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
- No. 70 T Jake Matthews (knee)
- No. 90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
- No. 92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)
- Did Not Participate
- No. #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
- No. 11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- No. 37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
- No. 51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
- No. 56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)
- No. 76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
- No. 80 TE Luke Stocker (hip)
- No. 98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com