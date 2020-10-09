INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones is questionable for Panthers' game

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), who did not practice all week, was declared questionable Friday for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, according to the team’s official injury report.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) was ruled out for the game, but safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) are set to return after missing the previous game, Monday night at Green Bay.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn is holding out hope that Jones can still play when the Falcons (0-4) host the Carolina Panthers (2-2) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the season opener against Seattle. He was slowed against Dallas and was used as a decoy. He caught two passes for 24 yards and dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from wide receiver Russell Gage on a gadget play.
Jones didn’t play against the Chicago Bears and left the game after the first half against Green Bay on Monday. He caught four passes for 32 yards against the Packers, but did not play in the second half.
If Jones can’t play, wide receivers Gage, Calvin Ridley, Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus would be counted on to carry the passing attack. Ridley was held without a catch against the Packers, while Zaccheaus caught a career-high eight passes for 86 yards.
“But we are very confident in OZ, Russ Gage and the other guys, Christian Blake (and Brandon Powell),” offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said Friday. “You saw those guys played more in the second half last week, and they even had production.”
Here’s the official injury report:
Friday, Oct. 9
Full Participation
- No. 7 K Younghoe Koo (right groin)
- No. 54 LB Foye Oluokun (oblique)
- No. 87 TE Jaeden Graham (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- No. 18 WR Calvin Ridley (thigh/knee)
- No. 22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
- No. 37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
- No. 90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
- No. 97 DT Grady Jarrett (hip)
- No. 98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
Did Not Participate
- No. 11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- No. 21 RB Todd Gurley (not injury-related – rest)
- No. 32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)
- No. 77 G James Carpenter (not injury related – rest)
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
