INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones is questionable for Panthers' game

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) was ruled out for the game, but safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) are set to return after missing the previous game, Monday night at Green Bay.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is holding out hope that Jones can still play when the Falcons (0-4) host the Carolina Panthers (2-2) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.