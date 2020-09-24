X

INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones, 8 others held out of practice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs a play against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-39. (Brandon Wade/AP)
Atlanta Falcons | 22 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) headed up a list of nine players that did not practice on Thursday.

Here’s the Falcons full injury report:

  • Full Participation
  • #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (knee)
  • #96 DT Tyeler Davison (ankle)
  • Limited Participation
  • #27 S Damontae Kazee (hip)
  • #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
  • #70 T Jake Matthews (knee)
  • #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
  • #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)
  • Did Not Participate
  • #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
  • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
  • #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
  • #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
  • #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
  • #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
  • #80 TE Luke Stocker (hip)
  • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

