INJURY REPORT: Julio Jones, 8 others held out of practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) headed up a list of nine players that did not practice on Thursday.
Here’s the Falcons full injury report:
- Full Participation
- #91 DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (knee)
- #96 DT Tyeler Davison (ankle)
- Limited Participation
- #27 S Damontae Kazee (hip)
- #54 LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring)
- #70 T Jake Matthews (knee)
- #90 DT Marlon Davidson (knee)
- #92 DE Charles Harris (ankle)
- Did Not Participate
- #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (foot)
- #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
- #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
- #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle)
- #76 T Kaleb McGary (knee)
- #80 TE Luke Stocker (hip)
- #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)