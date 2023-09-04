Injury report: Falcons’ Arthur Smith wants to see progress by Wednesday

Okudah, Patterson, Hughes and Hodge are battling injuries
Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Arthur Smith is hoping to get some of injured players back by Wednesday, when the team starts game-planning for the season opener against the Panthers.

The Falcons, who lead the series 35-21-1, are set to host their NFC South foe at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Some of those guys will be back out there,” Smith said before practice Monday. “I’m very pleased with everybody (because they are) progressing. We get into Wednesday and it will be an important day for those. ... We have to decide realistically, who’s going to be ready for Week 1.”

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle), running back Cordarrelle Patterson (soft tissue), wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) and cornerback Mike Hughes (soft tissue).

If Okudah and Hughes are out, Tre Flowers likely would get the start at cornerback opposite of A.J. Terrell, with Dee Alford lining up at nickel back.

Okudah has been down since Aug. 4 and likely is a long shot for the opener, while Patterson also has missed a couple of weeks.

Before waiving him injured, the Falcons called wide receiver Frank Darby’s injury a “soft tissue” injury, which turned out to be a hamstring. Smith will have to issue his first NFL-mandated injury report Wednesday and will have to declare the injuries in more detail.

“They worked hard over the weekend rehabbing,” Smith said. “Most of those guys will be out there, with the exception of a few. Wednesday we really need to see something to determine which way we will go, especially with the game plan.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding4h ago

Credit: admin

Inmate dies after apparent seizure in Cobb County jail
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County police

TOP LOCAL STORY
5 dead in crash on I-85 north of Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Calvin Smyre selected by Biden to serve as UN delegate
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons add two players to practice squad to reach limit of 16
Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is a big supporter of Falcons’ Arthur Smith
John FitzPatrick overcame two foot surgeries to make Falcons’ 53-man roster
Featured

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
20h ago
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top