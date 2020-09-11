Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell has hamstring injury

The Falcons, already down two cornerbacks, suffered another setback with rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell being limited in practice by a hamstring injury on Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Coach Dan Quinn doesn’t talk to the media after practice, so there was no immediate update.
Also, rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee strain), went from limited to not taking part in practice.
Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), center/left guard Matt Hennessy (knee), wide receiver Russell Gage (groin) fully participated in practice .
Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) did not practice.
In addition to the injuries to Terrell and Sheffield, cornerback Jordan Miller is out while serving the second game of a four-game suspension for using performing-enhancing drugs.
