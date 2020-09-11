X

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell has hamstring injury

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell loosens up at the beginning of an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell loosens up at the beginning of an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons, already down two cornerbacks, suffered another setback with rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell being limited in practice by a hamstring injury on Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Coach Dan Quinn doesn’t talk to the media after practice, so there was no immediate update.

Also, rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee strain), went from limited to not taking part in practice.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), center/left guard Matt Hennessy (knee), wide receiver Russell Gage (groin) fully participated in practice .

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) did not practice.

In addition to the injuries to Terrell and Sheffield, cornerback Jordan Miller is out while serving the second game of a four-game suspension for using performing-enhancing drugs.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.