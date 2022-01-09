Hamburger icon
Inactives: Saints at Falcons

The New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS)
The New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who has a hamstring injury, is set to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Starting left guard Jalen Mayfield, who’s had a back injury, is inactive and will miss his first start of the season.

Pitts suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter Sunday against the Bills. Pitts had two catches for 61 yards and set the new team rookie mark for yards receiving in a season with 1,018.

“I definitely was frustrating,” Pitts said. “It’s all good. I’m back on track.”

Pitts appeared fine when he ran back on the field for the second half.

“It definitely (expletive) not playing that second half,” Pitts said. “Because I love to compete. That was a great team. A great defense. I’ll have another opportunity this week to finish the season off right and compete against another great defense.”

Pitts needs 59 yards to break Mike Ditka’s record most yards receiving in a season, which was set in 1961 during a 14-game season. Pitts is playing in the league’s first 17-game regular-season.

Pitts acknowledges Ditka’s mark.

“Yeah, he did do it in three games less,” Pitts said. “So, credit to him. He is one of the greatest. But I would love to (get the record).”

FALCONS INACTIVES

16 QB Josh Rosen

50 DL John Cominsky

77 OL Jalen Mayfield

88 WR Frank Darby

93 OLB James Vaughters

96 DL Tyeler Davison

SAINTS INACTIVES

12 WR Kenny Stills

14 RB Mark Ingram

16 QB Ian Book

21 CB Bradley Roby

26 CB P.J. Williams

72 T Terron Armstead

