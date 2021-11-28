ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Jaguars -- Deion Jones is out, Cordarrelle Patterson in

The Falcons (4-6) play the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
The Falcons (4-6) play the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Falcons (4-6) are set to play the Jaguars (2-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) is inactive for the game. Wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will play. Both were listed as questionable.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) were declined out for the game on Friday.

Defensive tackle John Cominsky and defensive tackle Mike Pennel were also inactive.

The Jaguars inactives are cornerback Shaquill Griffin, linebacker Dakota Allen, offensive lineman KC McDermott, tight end Jacob Hollister, tight end Luke Farrell, defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith.

