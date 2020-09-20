X

Inactives: Falcons at Cowboys

In this file photo, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) jogs out for warmups before their NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Saturday, January 12, 2019. The Cowboys don't sound optimistic about Smith's availability for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after he suffered a neck injury going through individual drills and didn't practice on Thursday or Friday. (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons | 31 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) were declared out for the game against the Cowboys on Friday.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) was listed as doubtful.

The biggest question for the Cowboys is the status of seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith. They are already without right tackle La’el Collins and had undrafted rookie Terence Steele start in the season-opener.

If Smith who has a neck injury, is unable to play the options will include Brandon Knight and Alex Light, who was signed off the Cardinals practice squad Tuesday and Eric Smith, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday.

Check back for the full list of inactives after 11:30 a.m.

