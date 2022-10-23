Inactives: Falcons at Bengals

CINCINNATI -- Cornerback Cornell Armstrong was promoted to the game-day roster by the Falcons on Saturday.
Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) was placed on injured reserve.
The Falcons (3-3) are sent to play the Bengals (3-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday.
Cornerback A.J. Terrell (thigh), inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin), outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder), cornerback Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (knee) will be available to play Sunday, as they did not receive a game designation in the injury report.
In addition to Alford, cornerback Quinton Bell, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, tight end Anthony Firkser and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson were declared inactive.
The Bengals inactives include wide receiver Stanley Morgan, linebacker Logan Wilson, offensive tackle D’Ante Smith, offensive guard Jackson Carman and defensive end Jeff Gunter.
