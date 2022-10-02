Inactives: Browns at Falcons

Falcons running back Caleb Huntley was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The Falcons (1-2) are set to host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive end Matt Dickerson are inactive for the Falcons.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for the game. Huntley will back up Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. Huntley was active in the 31-27 loss to the Rams on Sept. 18. He played three offensive snaps in that game and had one carry for 3 yards.
The Browns have downgraded defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out.
Tight end Miller Forristall, who played at Cartersville High and Alabama, was signed to the Browns’ active roster. Defensive tackle Roderick Perry and defensive end Curtis Weaver were promoted to the roster from the practice squad.
In addition to Garrett, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Mike Woods, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, offensive lineman Christopher Hubbard, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Taven Bryan were declared inactive.
