Inactives: Browns at Falcons

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for the game. Huntley will back up Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. Huntley was active in the 31-27 loss to the Rams on Sept. 18. He played three offensive snaps in that game and had one carry for 3 yards.

The Browns have downgraded defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out.

Tight end Miller Forristall, who played at Cartersville High and Alabama, was signed to the Browns’ active roster. Defensive tackle Roderick Perry and defensive end Curtis Weaver were promoted to the roster from the practice squad.

In addition to Garrett, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Mike Woods, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, offensive lineman Christopher Hubbard, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Taven Bryan were declared inactive.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD