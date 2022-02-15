How the Super Bowl fared in Atlanta TV ratings

The Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl drew a 35.2 rating and a 70 share in the Atlanta television market Sunday, according to NBC Sports, which televised the game.
Those figures mean 35.2% of all Atlanta households with TVs watched the game on average, as did 70% of the households with their TVs in use at the time.
Nationally, the game averaged 99.2 million viewers on NBC, 1.9 million on Spanish-language network Telemundo and 11.2 million on digital platforms for a total average audience of 112.3 million, which NBC said was the largest for a TV show since the February 2017 Super Bowl between the Falcons and New England.
The local markets that posted the highest ratings for Sunday’s game were Cincinnati (46.1 rating/84 share) and Detroit (45.9 rating/79 share). Viewership in Detroit undoubtedly was boosted by interest in former Lions (and now Rams) quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Los Angeles delivered a 36.7 rating/77 share for the telecast and wasn’t among the top 10 in local-market ratings.
