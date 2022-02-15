How the Super Bowl fared in Atlanta TV ratings

Those figures mean 35.2% of all Atlanta households with TVs watched the game on average, as did 70% of the households with their TVs in use at the time.

Nationally, the game averaged 99.2 million viewers on NBC, 1.9 million on Spanish-language network Telemundo and 11.2 million on digital platforms for a total average audience of 112.3 million, which NBC said was the largest for a TV show since the February 2017 Super Bowl between the Falcons and New England.