Super Bowl has 101 million TV viewers, up from 2021

National & World News
Updated 40 minutes ago
The Nielsen company estimates that 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl on NBC and Telemundo

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.

Last year's game had a television audience of 95.2 million, the lowest since 2006. Nielsen last year increased its original estimate of 92 million, saying it had undercounted the amount of people who watched the game outside of their home.

NBC said another 11.2 million people streamed this year's game, putting the total audience at 112.3 million people.

The game went down to the wire, like most playoff games this season, and competitiveness usually adds viewers. The game defied trends in television, which consistently sees viewership drop from year to year.

Nielsen said that 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC, and another 1.9 million on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.

___

This story has been corrected to show Nielsen revised its viewership count for last year’s Super Bowl, saying it had undercounted. The streaming count for this year comes from NBC not Nielsen.

