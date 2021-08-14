How the Falcons’ rookies performed against the Titans

Overall, Smith was pleased with the play of the rookies

“Defensively you could feel Ade (Ogundeji),” Smith said. “I don’t want to give a snap judgment until I see the whole thing (on film), but you could feel some of those guys. The defensive line, I thought the inside linebackers, all those guys, we could feel them. That was encouraging.”

Here’s how the rest of the rookies performed against the Titans:

Richie Grant, S, Central Florida -- Second round (40th overall): He opened the game on the kickoff coverage team and made the tackle. He finished with three tackles on defense over 38 snaps (57%) and played 12 plays (44%) on special teams.

Jalen Mayfield, G, Michigan -- Third round (68th overall): He started at right tackle and played 27 snaps (50%). He played two snaps on special teams (7%). He had an illegal-formation penalty that nullified a 16-yard gain on a third-and-9.

“It’s good, kind of got his feet wet,” Smith said. “We’ve got to look at it, see how he finished, how his technique was. I’ve got to go back and look at the penalty.”

The offense never got moving after that penalty.

“You convert and then you get pushed back off the penalty,” Smith said. “Again, I don’t want to overreact (until) I see it. At the end of the day, they called it.”

Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State -- Fourth round (108th overall): He played 19 snaps (28%) and nine special-teams snaps (33%).

Drew Dalman, C, Stanford -- Fourth round (114th overall): He started the game at center and played 27 snaps (50%) and two on special teams (7%).

Ta’Quon Graham, DT, Texas -- Fifth round (148th overall): He was active over 32 snaps (46%) and he played four snaps on special teams. He left the game with a hand injury. He finished with a tackle.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame -- Fifth round (182nd overall): One of the stars of training camp, had three tackles and shared a sack with linebacker Mykal Walker. He also had a quarterback hit, but was called for a neutral-zone infraction.

Avery Williams, CB, Boise State -- Fifth round (183th overall): He played 21 snaps (31%) and 14 on special teams (52%). He had a tackle and a pass breakups. He had two punt returns for 20 yards and three kickoff returns for 85 yards, including a long of 38 yards.

Sixth round (187th overall) – Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State: He’s a deep threat, but because of the poor blocking by the line, the quarterbacks didn’t have time to drive the ball down the field. He played 32 snaps (59%).

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Caption Linebacker stood out in the Falcons' loss to the Titans in an exhibition game Friday night. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

UNDRAFTED STANDOUTS

Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville: He had five carries for 2 yards.

Caleb Huntley, RB, Ball State (Locust Grove): He had six carries for 18 yards.

Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas: He completed 2 of 9 passes for 16 yards and was sacked three times. He rushed four times for 76 yards, including a 52-yard gain.

Kion Smith, OT, Fayetteville State: He played 27 snaps, (50%).

Dorian Etheridge, ILB, Louisville: He finished with 13 tackles over 46 defensive snaps (69%) and played 13 plays on special teams (48%).

Marcus Murphy, CB, Mississippi State: He may have cut himself when he drew a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a fourth-and-7. The Titans made the field goal, but took the points off the board. They went on to score a touchdown.

