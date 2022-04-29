How fast is Falcons WR Drake London?

“It’s great, we worked him out, and we felt pretty comfortable with his speed and everything, on tape,” Smith said. “We are not going to discuss internal measurements we had on guys. But you just watch the tape, he’s plenty fast enough.”

The injury complicated London’s 40-time, but it appears he is not a sub 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

“It’s not top secret, but it’s our intellectual property,” Smith said. “Watch him in the slot? The guy is a dynamic player. Plays a lot of positions. He’s everything you want in the middle makeup. Like (general manager) Terry (Fontenot) said, he’s wired the right way. We’re excited that he’s a part of the Falcons.”

What London appears to lack in top-end speed, he makes up for with his ball skills, according to some talent evaluators.

“I think he is going to test better than people think but I doubt he runs,” an area scout for an AFC team toled NFL.com during the pre-draft process. “I don’t care how fast he is, I wouldn’t be against him because his ball skills are really special.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles