X

Hot seat: Falcons secondary looking for some uplift

092720 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard gets the interception in the end zone against Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson during the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The return of Darqueze Dennard is key to the Falcons' continued improvement in the secondary.

He’s the only player with positive coverage numbers. The defensive unit, which is set to face a second-year quarterback with only 10 NFL starts, Drew Lock, will be on the hot seat in this game against the Broncos at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dennard’s passer rating allowed when targeted is 75.4, the best on the team.

Here are the rest of the passer ratings allowed when targeted: free safety Ricardo Allen (131.2), cornerback A.J. Terrell (129.9), linebacker Mykal Walker (128.7), cornerback Isaiah Oliver (126.9), linebacker Deion Jones (121.7), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (118.7) and strong safety Neal (116.9).

Another stat to consider is completion percentage allowed on targets, Dennard’s rating is 62.5%, second best on the team behind Allen’s 50%.

Here are the other completion percentage allowed on targets: Terrell (78.1%), Neal (76.5%), Sheffield (73.7%), Jones (72.4%) and Oliver (72%).

One last stat, receiving yards allowed on completions: Oliver leads the team with 458 yards allowed followed by Sheffield (424), Terrell (346), Neal (337), Jones (237), Dennard (183), linebacker Foye Oluokun (158) and Allen (115).

The Falcons held the Panthers to 157 yards passing, but still remained ranked 31st in the league in pass defense (311.4 yards passing allowed per game).

Falcons' next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.