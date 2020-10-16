Hot seat: Raheem Morris admonishes the Falcons Brotherhood

After the Falcons started 1-7, Morris moved over to defense from coaching the wide receivers and helped to foster a 6-2 finish to the season that temporarily saved Dan Quinn' job.

Morris was moved into the defensive coordinator position, but the unit has been shaky this season.

In part because Morris has worked with players on offense and defense, he was named the interim head coach to replace Quinn, who was fired Sunday.

Morris' new challenge is to fix a sputtering offense, get the defense to play some respectable football and get the special teams to play soundly.

“I’m so tied into this team, offensively, defensively and special teams-wise, that I’ve got such a good rapport with all of the guys on the team that the first thing you have to do is connect with your leaders,” Morris said.

He didn’t mince any words with the leaders on defense.

“He brought us in and told us that essentially that he needs more,” Allen said. “He needs more from us.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

