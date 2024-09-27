Hot-seat focus for Sunday: Can the Falcons run the ball vs. Saints?

“Those are the kind of plays that you’re supposed to get,” Robinson said. “If they don’t happen, then it’s like, well what do we have to do? What do we have to go back and fix. ... That fourth-and-1 would have changed everything if we’d got it. But for me … it’s on me. I always put everything on me. I don’t blame anybody because it already happened.”

The Saints defense is anchored by veteran linebacker Demario Davis and longtime defensive end Cam Jordan.

“They’ve got some really good players,” Robinson said. “Their defensive linemen are starting to click together. They have great linebackers. They know how to just run to the football. They are always attacking the ball; they always are trying to make a big play.”

The Saints likely will try to emulate how the Chiefs slowed the Falcons’ rushing attack.

“For us, it’s maintaining their pressure looks,” Robinson said. “Making sure we have the speed off the ball every single snap, every single play. I believe when we do that, we are a hard offense to stuff, (in the) run or pass game.”