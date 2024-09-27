Breaking: Deadly Helene speeds toward metro Atlanta as tropical storm
Hot-seat focus for Sunday: Can the Falcons run the ball vs. Saints?

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 22-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 22-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — In both of their losses this season, the Falcons were held to under 90 yards rushing. In the victory over the Eagles, they rushed for more than 150 yards.

The rushing attack, featuring running back Bijan Robinson, will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (1-2) face the Saints (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons are still stinging from being stopped on fourth-and-inches with the game on the line in the final minute against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

“Those are the kind of plays that you’re supposed to get,” Robinson said. “If they don’t happen, then it’s like, well what do we have to do? What do we have to go back and fix. ... That fourth-and-1 would have changed everything if we’d got it. But for me … it’s on me. I always put everything on me. I don’t blame anybody because it already happened.”

The Saints defense is anchored by veteran linebacker Demario Davis and longtime defensive end Cam Jordan.

“They’ve got some really good players,” Robinson said. “Their defensive linemen are starting to click together. They have great linebackers. They know how to just run to the football. They are always attacking the ball; they always are trying to make a big play.”

The Saints likely will try to emulate how the Chiefs slowed the Falcons’ rushing attack.

“For us, it’s maintaining their pressure looks,” Robinson said. “Making sure we have the speed off the ball every single snap, every single play. I believe when we do that, we are a hard offense to stuff, (in the) run or pass game.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink

