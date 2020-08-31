Hennessy, Davidson and Fowler held out of practice

Rookie Matt Hennessy, who’s in a competition for the starting left guard spot with James Carpenter, was held out of practice Monday with a knee injury.
Also, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee strain) and defensive end Dante Fowler did not participate in the full practice.
“We’ll hold Hennessy today,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Monday. “Davidson today and Fowler. All of them are good to go. We’ll be doing some work on the side. Some have participated already in walk-through pieces, but they’ll be held from the full part of practice.”
Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, running back Qadree Ollison and wide receiver Brandon Powell were set to return from injuries.
“Nothing that would linger for a long time,” Quinn said of the players being held out.
