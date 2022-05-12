Georgia Tech’s Ryan Johnson heads tryout list for Falcons’ rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Ryan Johnson will try out in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, which will be held Friday through Sunday.
He’ll be able to compete for an undrafted free-agent contract.
Johnson started two seasons for the Yellow Jackets at right guard after coming to Tech as a grad transfer from Tennessee.
In total, Johnson played in 58 games and started 41, making starts at four different positions on the line. He assumed a leadership role on the line and was named a game captain eight times in his two seasons.
Johnson also earned bachelor’s and master’s engineering degrees from Tennessee (civil and structural, respectively), and a master’s in analytics from Tech.
The Falcons drafted one offensive lineman (Justin Shaffer from Georgia in the sixth round) and signed another (Tyler Vrabel of Boston College) as an undrafted free agent.
Valdosta State wide receiver Lio Gallimore also will receive a tryout.
Some of the players include Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside, San Jose State/Montana State defensive back Tre Webb and Western Kentucky/Purdue offensive lineman Tyler Whitt.
Here’s a full list of the tryout players who will attend Falcons rookie minicamp:
Pos. Name Height Weight Exp. College
WR Josh Ali, 6-0, 193, R, Kentucky
WR Geronimo Allison, 6-3, 202, 5, Illinois
OL Ja’Chai Baker, 6-6, 310, R, South Alabama
TE Jibri Blount, 6-7, 230, 1, North Carolina Central
OL Evan Boehm, 6-3, 321, 5, Missouri
DB Tre Bugg, 6-0, 180, R, Air Force
OL Adam Coon, 6-5, 294, 1, Michigan
DL Doug Costin, 6-2, 295, 2, Miami (Ohio)
DB Austin Evans, 6-1, 195, R, Northern Iowa
TE Tucker Fisk, 6-4, 285, R, Stanford
WR Lio Gallimore, 5-10, 171, R, Valdosta State
QB Anthony Gordon, 6-2, 199, 1, Washington State
DL Mustafa Johnson, 6-2, 290, R, Colorado
OL Ryan Johnson, 6-6, 307, R, Georgia Tech
DB Zafir Kelly, 6-1, 170, R, South Carolina State
DB Jahron McPherson, 6-1, 200, R, Kansas State
ILB Devon Moore, 6-2, 230, R, Winona State
OLB Tristan Nichols, 6-4, 245, R, Nevada
ILB Chinedu Ogbonna, 6-2, 240, R, Southeastern Louisiana
OL Dare Rosenthal, 6-7, 290, R, Kentucky
DB, Tre Webb, 6-2, 202, R, Montana State
DL Kobie Whiteside, 6-1, 298, R, Missouri
RB Marcus Williams, 5-10, 204, R, Louisiana Tech
OL Tyler Witt, 6-2, 305, R, Purdue
DB Daniel Wright, 6-1, 195, R, Alabama
OLB Samuel Wright, 6-0, 255, R, Princeton
In addition to the 2022 rookies and tryouts, the following players on the Falcons roster will also take part in rookie minicamp:
Pos. Name Height Weight College
DB Dee Alford, 5-11, 175, Tusculum
RB Caleb Huntley, 5-10, 229, Ball State
TE Brayden Lenius, 6-5, 220, Washington
LS Liam McCullough, 6-2, 249, Ohio State
G Ryan Neuzil, 6-3, 290, Appalachian State
TE John Raine, 6-2, 230, Northwestern
AJC’s Ken Sugiura contributed to this article.
