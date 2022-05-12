ajc logo
Georgia Tech’s Ryan Johnson heads tryout list for Falcons’ rookie minicamp

Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Ryan Johnson will try out in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, which will be held Friday through Sunday. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Ryan Johnson will try out in the Falcons' rookie minicamp, which will be held Friday through Sunday. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Ryan Johnson will try out in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, which will be held Friday through Sunday.

He’ll be able to compete for an undrafted free-agent contract.

Johnson started two seasons for the Yellow Jackets at right guard after coming to Tech as a grad transfer from Tennessee.

In total, Johnson played in 58 games and started 41, making starts at four different positions on the line. He assumed a leadership role on the line and was named a game captain eight times in his two seasons.

Johnson also earned bachelor’s and master’s engineering degrees from Tennessee (civil and structural, respectively), and a master’s in analytics from Tech.

The Falcons drafted one offensive lineman (Justin Shaffer from Georgia in the sixth round) and signed another (Tyler Vrabel of Boston College) as an undrafted free agent.

Valdosta State wide receiver Lio Gallimore also will receive a tryout.

Some of the players include Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside, San Jose State/Montana State defensive back Tre Webb and Western Kentucky/Purdue offensive lineman Tyler Whitt.

Here’s a full list of the tryout players who will attend Falcons rookie minicamp:

Pos. Name Height Weight Exp. College

WR Josh Ali, 6-0, 193, R, Kentucky

WR Geronimo Allison, 6-3, 202, 5, Illinois

OL Ja’Chai Baker, 6-6, 310, R, South Alabama

TE Jibri Blount, 6-7, 230, 1, North Carolina Central

OL Evan Boehm, 6-3, 321, 5, Missouri

DB Tre Bugg, 6-0, 180, R, Air Force

OL Adam Coon, 6-5, 294, 1, Michigan

DL Doug Costin, 6-2, 295, 2, Miami (Ohio)

DB Austin Evans, 6-1, 195, R, Northern Iowa

TE Tucker Fisk, 6-4, 285, R, Stanford

WR Lio Gallimore, 5-10, 171, R, Valdosta State

QB Anthony Gordon, 6-2, 199, 1, Washington State

DL Mustafa Johnson, 6-2, 290, R, Colorado

OL Ryan Johnson, 6-6, 307, R, Georgia Tech

DB Zafir Kelly, 6-1, 170, R, South Carolina State

DB Jahron McPherson, 6-1, 200, R, Kansas State

ILB Devon Moore, 6-2, 230, R, Winona State

OLB Tristan Nichols, 6-4, 245, R, Nevada

ILB Chinedu Ogbonna, 6-2, 240, R, Southeastern Louisiana

OL Dare Rosenthal, 6-7, 290, R, Kentucky

DB, Tre Webb, 6-2, 202, R, Montana State

DL Kobie Whiteside, 6-1, 298, R, Missouri

RB Marcus Williams, 5-10, 204, R, Louisiana Tech

OL Tyler Witt, 6-2, 305, R, Purdue

DB Daniel Wright, 6-1, 195, R, Alabama

OLB Samuel Wright, 6-0, 255, R, Princeton

In addition to the 2022 rookies and tryouts, the following players on the Falcons roster will also take part in rookie minicamp:

Pos. Name Height Weight College

DB Dee Alford, 5-11, 175, Tusculum

RB Caleb Huntley, 5-10, 229, Ball State

TE Brayden Lenius, 6-5, 220, Washington

LS Liam McCullough, 6-2, 249, Ohio State

G Ryan Neuzil, 6-3, 290, Appalachian State

TE John Raine, 6-2, 230, Northwestern

AJC’s Ken Sugiura contributed to this article.

Featured
